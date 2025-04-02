Bollywood Newswrap, April 2: Salman Khan reviews Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava; Shraddha Kapoor to collaborate with Tumbbad director

Today, April 2, 2025, was packed with many interesting updates in the film industry. Check out this newswrap for all the important stories in one place. From Salman Khan reviewing Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava to Shraddha Kapoor possibly collaborating with Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve, here are the top headlines of the day.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of April 2, 2025:

1. Salman Khan reviews Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s Chhaava

In an interview with NDTV during the promotions of Sikandar, Salman Khan shared his thoughts about Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s period drama Chhaava. He said, “Chhaava bahut hi acchi picture thi (Chhaava was a very good movie). And I think Vicky’s done a great job, and so has she (Rashmika)... done a fantastic job in Chhaava.”

2. Shraddha Kapoor to team up with Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Shraddha Kapoor is teaming up with Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve for a high-concept thriller. A source stated, “The script is locked, and Shraddha was bowled over by the uniqueness that Rahi’s story has to offer. She is all excited and believes that the yet untitled thriller could be a perfect follow-up to Stree 2.”

3. Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt’s action film titled Ganga Ram?

Advertisement

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt are coming together for an action movie. According to Bollywood Hungama, the film is titled Ganga Ram. Debutant Krrish Ahir will reportedly be directing the project. It is expected to kick off around June or July 2025.

4. Alia Bhatt sends birthday gift to Gangubai Kathiawadi co-star Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn received some heartwarming wishes from the film industry on his birthday today. His Gangubai Kathiawadi co-star Alia Bhatt made a special gesture for him. She sent him a beautiful bouquet of white roses and tulips.

5. Emraan Hashmi starrer Ground Zero’s trailer to arrive on April 7

In an exclusive report, Pinkvilla revealed that the trailer of Ground Zero will be launched at a grand event on April 7, 2025. Emraan Hashmi, Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, and Tejas Deoskar will be in attendance.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news!

ALSO READ: Bollywood Newswrap, April 1: Fawad Khan, Vaani Kapoor’s Abir Gulaal locks release date; Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur in talks for love story