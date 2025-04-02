Alpha: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari were left with ‘bruises & sore bodies’ says action designer Craig Macrae; reveals actresses gave their ‘110%’

Alpha is one of the most anticipated upcoming Bollywood movies. Alia Bhatt and Sharvari are set to headline this installment of the YRF Spy Universe. Popular action designer and stunt specialist Craig Macrae recently opened up about working with the actresses and revealed that they gave their ‘110%.’ He also recalled that the duo was left with ‘bruises and sore bodies’ during training.

In a recent interview with IWMBuzz, Craig Macrae recalled his initial meetings with producer Aditya Chopra, in which he told him that the success of Alpha would depend on the actresses. He remembered saying that it would depend on the effort and the time that Alia Bhatt and Sharvari dedicated to the film.

Macrae revealed that a stunt professional started the preparation with Alia and Sharvari months before the stunt team arrived. He shared that the professional trained the duo in basics. “He got their footwork right, taught them how to strike correctly, basics of all of the weapon work, put them in wires,” said Macrae.

Craig Macrae further stated, “The ladies delivered 110%. They were there for every single session. They left there with bruises and with sore bodies, but they came back the next day.” He mentioned that after that the actresses were taught the choreography by the stunt team for around two months.

Macrae also disclosed that Alia and Sharvari worked very hard and themselves asked for more rehearsals. He said that the audience would witness their effort in the action on screen. He also appreciated the work of his team and the stunt doubles. Macrae concluded by saying, “I think that formula is going to create a really beautiful cake. It's going to upset the industry in a very good way.”

Alpha is directed by The Railway Men fame Shiv Rawail. Alongside Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, Bobby Deol is also a part of the film. He will be seen as the antagonist. The movie is set to release in theaters in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on December 25, 2025, on the special occasion of Christmas.

