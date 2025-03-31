Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star Shabana Azmi praises actress for THIS reason: ‘It was once unthinkable…’

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has come a long way since her debut in Student of the Year. Her Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star Shabana Azmi recently praised her for breaking the traditional mold in the industry. She highlighted how, in the past, marriage and children were seen as the end of an actress's career, but Alia and others have changed that narrative.

In a recent interview with India Today, Shabana Azmi shared that earlier marriage often ended many actresses' careers in Bollywood. She mentioned that women had a short shelf life, with it being unthinkable for an actress to continue acting after marriage and children.

She added, "But people like Alia Bhatt and others have broken that mold." She also expressed that roles are being created for senior actors, which is a great shift considering their wealth of experience.

The Dabba Cartel actress also discussed the ongoing shift in the entertainment industry, particularly with the rise of OTT platforms alongside traditional cinema. Praising the 'phase of transition' the industry is going through, she opened up about the impact of OTT on film revenues, as many prefer to wait for films to stream rather than watch them in theaters.

Shabana Azmi also stressed that while content is being produced rapidly, there needs to be more depth in storytelling. Sharing the advice her husband Javed Akhtar gave, she stressed the importance of having a solid story as the foundation before experimenting with how it's told.

On the work front, Shabana Azmi was recently seen in Dabba Cartel, a gripping Netflix series that follows the lives of women running a traditional lunchbox service. The plot takes a dark turn when they become unintentionally involved in a drug cartel transporting illegal goods. It also stars Jyotika, Shalini Pandey, Nimisha Sajayan, and Anjali Anand.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt, who was last seen in Jigra, will next be seen in Alpha, a Yash Raj Films spy thriller, where she stars alongside Sharvari. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film is set to release during Christmas 2025.

Apart from this, she also has Love & War, a period drama by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, where she will share the screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. It is all set to hit the theaters in March 2026.