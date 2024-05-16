Meet actor who started with Hindi films, worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, ventured into Punjabi cinema and is now winning hearts on OTT

Mohabattein, a cult classic in Bollywood, hit the screens in 2000. The movie featured Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Uday Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan, and Shamita Shetty, among others. It's safe to say that the film was a massive hit back then. Each actor received a lot of praise for their performances, but one actor in particular stole the hearts of many with his adorable and charming appearance.

Here we’re talking about none other than the extremely talented and versatile Jimmy Shergill. Being in the industry for a long time, he surely has cemented his position as a powerful performer. Let’s take a quick look back at his illustrious journey in Bollywood.

Jimmy Shergill's early career in Bollywood

The ever-so-cute and good-looking Jimmy Shergill stepped into Bollywood with the highly-acclaimed Gulzar directorial thriller, Maachis. His claim to fame came with his breakthrough role in Yash Chopra’s Mohabbatein which enjoys a cult status. He kept spreading his onscreen charm in movies like Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, Munna Bhai MBBS, Hum Tum, A Wednesday, Tanu Weds Manu franchise, and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster among others.

It's no wonder that Jimmy is a beloved fan favorite, always finding a special spot in the hearts of his fans, no matter how much screen time he gets.

Jimmy Shergill recalls his first meeting with Gulzar

During an interview with Sushant Sinha in April this year, Jimmy reminisced about his initial encounter with Gulzar. He had approached Gulzar in search of a job as an Assistant Director. However, the renowned lyricist questioned Jimmy's decision, wondering why he would want to pursue direction if he was interested in acting. In response, Shergill shared his apprehensions about the industry, mentioning how he had heard that it takes several years to get a breakthrough and he didn't want to return home empty-handed.

During the interview, he went on to recall how Gulzar asked Jimmy to read the script of the film and asked him to pick a role for himself. Jimmy said, “After reading the script, he asked, ‘Which role did you like? If you had to do a role, which would it be?’ I said, ‘I think I should do Jimmy. My pet name is Jimmy.’ I met him as Jasjit Shergill.” He went on to mention how he had to listen to a lot of taunts for doing a small role.

However, everything took a turn when Mohabbatein hit the screens and he started cutting back on asking for money from his family.

Jimmy Shergill's OTT presence

Apart from his feature films, the actor went on to treat audiences with his prolific screen presence in the digital space. Some of his highly-acclaimed shows like Rangbaaz Phirse, Your Honor, Bandon Mein Tha Dum, Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond among others have been well-received by the fans.

That being said, during an interview with the Times Of India earlier this year, the actor expressed his desire for someone to be by his side, guiding him. Unfortunately, he did not have anyone from the industry fulfilling that role. Nonetheless, he believes that embracing his mistakes is an essential part of the learning journey.

Jimmy Shergill's stint in the Punjabi industry

Jimmy has made a significant impact not only in Bollywood but also in the Punjabi film industry. He has excelled as an actor and producer in regional cinema, with popular movies like Yaaran Naal Baharan, Tera Mera Ki Rishta, Mel Karade Rabba, Munde UK De, Dharti, and Shareek.

Jimmy Shergill's social media presence

Speaking of his social media presence, the actor is a balanced social media user. He often shares his professional updates and special dedications for his family and friends on special occasions. Additionally, he enjoys a massive fan following with over 798k and 1 million followers on Instagram and X respectively.

