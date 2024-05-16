9 Best Bollywood dance songs that will make you groove
Presented below is a compilation of some of the best Bollywood dance songs that guarantee to get you grooving to their beats and set the dance floor on fire.
A quintessential Hindi movie is incomplete without its music and songs. The impact of Bollywood dance songs is immense, as they are constantly played at weddings, parties, and other celebrations.
The film industry has produced many songs that will make you groove in the past few years. These are stunningly picturized, showcasing the aura of the actors, their expressions, chemistry, and much more. In this piece, we look at some of the best Bollywood dance songs that are worth watching.
9 Best Bollywood dance songs perfect for every celebration:
1. What Jhumka? (2023)
- Movie: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
- Music: Madan Mohan, Pritam
- Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya, Raja Mehdi Ali Khan (Original)
- Singer: Arijit Singh, Jonita Gandhi, Ranveer Singh (Rap)
- Choreographer: Ganesh Acharya
What Jhumka? from Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is one of the top Bollywood dance songs in recent times. It is a colorful song, with Ranveer Singh rocking his denim outfit and Alia Bhatt making a statement in her saree.
The track, which pays homage to Jhumka Gira Re, quickly became popular after the release owing to the catchy beats and the expressions of the lead actors. It also occurs during a pivotal moment in the film when Rocky realizes his feelings towards Rani.
2. Jhoome Jo Pathaan (2023)
- Movie: Pathaan
- Music: Vishal-Sheykhar
- Lyrics: Kumaar
- Singer: Arijit Singh, Sukriti Kakar, Vishal Dadlani, Sheykhar Ravjiani
- Choreographer: Bosco-Caesar
The YRF Spy Universe film Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, marked the return of superstar Shah Rukh Khan to the big screen after an acting hiatus. The end credits track, Jhoome Jo Pathaan, which showcases King Khan in all his glory, became one of the favorite Bollywood party songs.
Filmed in Spain, it displays the chemistry between SRK and Deepika Padukone and promises to make you groove.
3. Badri Ki Dulhania (2017)
- Movie: Badrinath Ki Dulhania
- Music: Tanishk Bagchi
- Lyrics: Shabbir Ahmed, Ikka (Rap)
- Singer: Dev Negi, Neha Kakkar, Monali Thakur, Ikka
- Choreographer: Ganesh Acharya
Badri Ki Dulhania is a hit Holi track and one of the best Bollywood dance songs. Filmed on Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, whose chemistry is adored by audiences, the song is from their movie Badrinath Ki Dulhania, directed by Shashank Khaitan.
The vibrant peppy number with flawless expressions comes at the end of the movie, perfectly summarizing the story of Badri and Vaidehi.
4. Gallan Goodiyaan (2015)
- Movie: Dil Dhadakne Do
- Music: Shankar Ehsaan Loy
- Lyrics: Javed Akhtar
- Singer: Ashita Sharma, Manish Kumar Tipu, Farhan Akhtar, Shankar Mahadevan, Sukhwinder Singh
- Choreographer: Bosco-Caesar
Gallan Goodiyaan is next on our Hindi party songs list. From the Zoya Akhtar directorial Dil Dhadakne Do, the track is a celebration. It features Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Rahul Bose, Vikrant Massey, and many other actors as they enjoy a karaoke night on the cruise.
The song is perfect for weddings and other family events, giving off a great vibe.
5. Tu Meri (2014)
- Movie: Bang Bang
- Music: Vishal-Sheykhar
- Lyrics: Vishal Dadlani
- Singer: Vishal Dadlani
- Choreographer: Bosco-Caesar
Tu Meri from Siddharth Anand’s film Bang Bang is a romantic and peppy number, making it a top choice for a vibrant party night. Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif delight the audience with their chemistry and dance moves.
The song will immediately make you want to get on the floor and enjoy the atmosphere it creates.
6. Badtameez Dil (2013)
- Movie: Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
- Music: Pritam
- Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya
- Singer: Benny Dayal, Shefali Alvares
- Choreographer: Remo D’Souza
Badtameez Dil is performed by Ranbir Kapoor when his character Bunny returns for his best friend Aditi’s wedding in the movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. His electrifying dance moves and Deepika Padukone’s blue saree are surely the highlights of the song from this Ayan Mukerji film.
It remains unforgettable to date and is one of the best Bollywood party songs.
7. Sheila Ki Jawani (2010)
- Movie: Tees Maar Khan
- Music: Vishal-Sheykhar
- Lyrics: Vishal Dadlani
- Singer: Vishal Dadlani, Sunidhi Chauhan
- Choreographer: Farah Khan
Sheila Ki Jawani from Farah Khan’s film Tees Maar Khan is one of the best Hindi dance songs ever. Showcasing Katrina Kaif in a glamorous avatar, the track is a testament to her impeccable dancing skills, expressions, and charm.
This dance number became a rage upon its release and is still a constant at parties, functions, and more.
8. Desi Girl (2008)
- Movie: Dostana
- Music: Vishal-Sheykhar
- Lyrics: Kumaar
- Singer: Shankar Mahadevan, Sunidhi Chauhan, Vishal Dadlani
- Choreographer: Farah Khan
Priyanka Chopra’s Desi Girl from Dostana is one of the best Bollywood songs of all time. She dances stunningly, stealing the show in her golden saree, in this film directed by Tarun Mansukhani. John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan perfectly complement her and add to the appeal of the song.
It is undoubtedly an energetic number, perfect for every desi girl out there.
9. Mauja Hi Mauja (2007)
- Movie: Jab We Met
- Music: Pritam
- Lyrics: Irshad Kamil
- Singer: Mika Singh
- Choreographer: Bosco-Caesar
Mauja Hi Mauja is the end credits song from the movie Jab We Met, directed by Imtiaz Ali. The highlight of the song is Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s chemistry and their playful interactions.
It has an energetic Punjabi vibe that remains unforgettable at parties even today.
Many dance numbers are expected to be showcased in the upcoming Hindi movies, and we cannot wait to add those here. Till then, enjoy this list and make sure to dance your hearts out.
