Bollywood Newswrap, May 16: New update in Salman firing case; Aishwarya makes first appearance at Cannes 2024, Lekha drops first love-filled photo with Imran

May 16 has been a happening day as a lot happened in B-town today. If you weren’t able to catch all the action, fret now. Pinkvilla has got you covered.

From a new update in Salman Khan's firing case to Imran Khan's girlfriend, Lekha Washington, making their relationship official and Vicky Kaushal celebrating his birthday, here is some of the biggest news from Bollywood.

Take a look at the top 5 Bollywood news of May 16, 2024

1. HC demands inquiry report on alleged suicide of accused in custody in Salman Khan firing case

A lot has happened in the case ever since two alleged shooters opened fire outside Salman Khan's residence, Galaxy Apartments, in Mumbai on April 14. A suspect, Anuj Thapan, who was one of the suspects out of the six people put behind bars in association with the case, reportedly took his own life on May 1.

Now, the Bombay High Court has requested an update on the investigation into the purported suicide of a suspect reported PTI. Reports suggest that Anuj's mother, Rita Devi, suspected foul play after her son passed away in the restroom of the crime branch's Mumbai jail.

2. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes first appearance at Cannes 2024

Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has finally walked the red carpet of the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. For the coveted event, she went in a black and white gown. Her outfit has a long train attached to it with golden metallic flowers sewn intricately. She made heads turn and looked effortlessly regal despite a hand injury.

3. Lekha Washington drops love-filled image with boyfriend Imran Khan

Rumors of Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor Imran Khan dating actress Lekha Washington have been rife. However, the couple hasn’t made their relationship official until now. Today, Lekha dropped a lovely silhouette of her and Imran posing amidst the backdrop of the sky as they held each other close.

4. Bollywood celebs wish Vicky Kaushal on his birthday

Bollywood’s handsome Chhava, Vicky Kaushal, turned a year older on May 16. To make his day even more special, his co-stars and friends from the industry wished him well. Kiara Advani, who shared the screen with the birthday boy in Govinda Naam Mera, shared a picture from their appearance in Koffee With Karan and wrote, “Happy Birthday Vicksterrrrr. Shine bright my friend.”

B-town actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani penned a warm post for him on his Instagram stories. Dropping a suited picture of Vicky, he penned, “Sending the happiest of birthday wishes!! Here's to another year of spreading your magic on screen and off. I wish you boundless joy, success, and inspiration for all your future projects. Keep shining, @vickykaushal09.”

5. Mom-to-be Richa Chadha says she hasn’t started discussing baby names with Ali Fazal

During a recent conversation with News 18, actress Richa Chadha revealed Ali Fazal, and she hasn’t discussed names yet. “We haven’t had the time. I was so busy with Heeramandi and some production work before that. And Ali has been shooting non-stop. We’re looking forward to finding some time for ourselves soon, and that will be a good time to reset and look at the home environment,” she revealed.

The Heeramandi star also added that she isn’t nervous about it and is still working every day. “I want to continue to be chill. I think we make a big deal out of it, especially today. Women are told what to do and what to watch when they’re pregnant. I’m enjoying watching true crime at this point,” she stated.

