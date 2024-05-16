Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s first look from Cannes Film Festival 2024 is out; OG queen stuns in black gown despite injury

On May 14, the most anticipated 77th Cannes Film Festival kickstarted on a rather happening note. Among the global fashion icons and biggies from the entertainment industry who attended are many B-town stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Just now, the Canned veteran made a stunning appearance on the red carpet of the coveted event and made heads turn with her outfit that’s as gorgeous as she is.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes stunning appearance at Cannes 2024

All Aishwarya Rai Bachchan fans must be waiting with bated breath to watch the OG queen spread her magic on the red carpet event at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. Well, your wait is over as the actress has made an appearance in a black and white gown despite injury.

Isn't she looking like a golden Goddess in this pretty outfit?

Just look at that glow! Who would say she is walking the event with a hand injury.

