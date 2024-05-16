Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s first look from Cannes Film Festival 2024 is out; OG queen stuns in black gown despite injury

Last night, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan flew to the event with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Today, they were captured at the Hôtel Martinez in Cannes, France.

By Loveleen Kaur
Published on May 16, 2024  |  10:24 PM IST |  246
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Picture courtesy: Getty

On May 14, the most anticipated 77th Cannes Film Festival kickstarted on a rather happening note. Among the global fashion icons and biggies from the entertainment industry who attended are many B-town stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Just now, the Canned veteran made a stunning appearance on the red carpet of the coveted event and made heads turn with her outfit that’s as gorgeous as she is.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes stunning appearance at Cannes 2024

All Aishwarya Rai Bachchan fans must be waiting with bated breath to watch the OG queen spread her magic on the red carpet event at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. Well, your wait is over as the actress has made an appearance in a black and white gown despite injury.

Picture courtesy: Getty

Isn't she looking like a golden Goddess in this pretty outfit?

Picture courtesy: Getty

Just look at that glow! Who would say she is walking the event with a hand injury.

Picture courtesy: Getty

ALSO READ: Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya reach French Riviera; receive warm welcome with bouquet

Advertisement
Advertisement

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Loveleen Kaur

With more than five years of experience in journalism and an MA degree in Mass Communication & Journalism, Loveleen

...

Credits: Getty
Advertisement

Latest Articles