John Abraham and his wife look terrific together in inside pictures from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding

John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal tied the knot in 2014 and are about to celebrate ten years of being together. Although they don't often post pictures on social media, whenever they do, their fans absolutely adore them.

John and Priya recently attended the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar. Just a few hours back, Priya took to Instagram and shared some gorgeous pictures of herself and her dashing husband from the event.

John Abraham's wife Priya Runchal shares adorable pictures with him on Instagram

Priya Runchal took to Instagram and shared some adorable inside pictures of herself and John Abraham from the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Dressed in Indian traditional wear, the couple looked terrific as they posed together. Priya posted a couple of solo shots as well and she looks dazzling wearing a lehenga.

Fans fell in love with the pictures of the couple and shared their beautiful reactions in the comments section. "You two have no idea how great you look from our view." wrote a fan followed by a heart eye emoji and a white heart emoji. "Regal vibes" wrote another fan.

An Instagram user took to the comments section and wrote, "Dreamy. Drop dead gorgeous" Praising the outfits and looks of Priya, a fan posted, "Looking beautiful Pri! Love the outfit, hair, makeup - everything is perfect !"

John Abraham on staying away from social media

John Abraham didn't share the pictures with his fans because he likes to stay away from social media. The actor has said it on various occasions that he doesn't know how to use social media and doesn't have social media apps on his mobile.

Big Bollywood stars at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding

Besides, John Abraham and his wife, Priya Runchal, many more Big Bollywood stars became a part of Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding. Some of the biggest names to attend the 3-day event were Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and more.