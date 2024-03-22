Sharvari pens note expressing gratitude over positive response to Vedaa teaser; calls John Abraham ‘Baap of action’

Just a couple of days ago, the tantalizing teaser of the eagerly anticipated Vedaa was released. The film, made under the creative direction of Nikkhil Advani, stars Sharvari, John Abraham, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ashish Vidhyarthi, and Abhishek Banerjee. The action-packed teaser promises a cinematic spectacle on the way to theaters. While fans await the film's release, Sharvari took to social media, dropped a long gratitude note for the team, and called John Abraham ‘Baap of action.’

Sharvari pens a long thank-you note over positive response to Vedaa teaser

On March 22, a while back, Sharvari hopped onto her Instagram handle and shared captivating stills with John Abraham from her eagerly-awaited forthcoming, Vedaa. Sharing the carousel of images, the actress penned a long note expressing gratitude and delight over the positive response to the teaser.

She began the caption by writing, “Every time anyone asked me what I wanted to become when I grow up, I only had one answer - I wanted to be an actor! Well it is easier said than done … years of patience, keeping the fire burning inside for the love of the craft, honing my skills, controlling my insecurities, going through days of self-doubt & introspection, coming out of that crashing down feeling, because well … the stars have to really align to get that one project .. that empowers you to deliver the best.”

She further addressed the director of the film and mentioned, “I came to this beautiful industry with no backing, knowing fully well that every film that I do has to be a hit or get acclaim for me to survive. Along the way, I met mentors who I can truly call my guardian angels. @nikkhiladvani sir you are my guiding light .. you believed in me .. you told me I to have faith in myself, and you gave me #Vedaa!”

“I don’t know if I would be so confident and energized to prove myself if I didn’t have you and this special film with me. The entire team at @zeestudiosofficial @emmayentertainment - @onlyemmay & @madhubhojwani, thank you for making me a part of this incredibly creative place which I now call my family,” she further added.

By the end of the note, she lauded John Abraham, expressing, “@thejohnabraham thank you for everything. You are the baap of action, and you have been my North Star through the filming. I’m glad I can now reach out to you and take your advice on almost everything.”

“I live to fight another day because of you guys. I live to dream another day because of you. Thank you everyone for the love. It’s overwhelming to see the teaser of #Vedaa trending at No 1! It’s surreal. I always wanted my journey to kick-start … and here it begins. See you in cinemas on July 12,” she wrote in conclusion.

The movie will hit the theaters on July 12, 2024.

