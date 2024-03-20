11 best dialogues from Pathaan to enjoy because Mausam Bigadne Wala Hai

Shah Rukh Khan, nam toh suna hoga! Love him or hate him, but it’s pretty hard not to know about this global icon who is known as King Khan for all the right reasons. The actor started 2023 with a bang and featured in the blockbuster hit film Pathaan. While the film received positive reviews from critics and fans alike, it also set several box office records. In this article, we take a look at the 11 best Pathaan dialogues.

11 best dialogues from Pathaan that were worth all the applause:

1. “Party Pathaan ke ghar pe rakhoge toh mehman nawazi ke liye Pathaan toh aayega aur patake bhi layega.”

Be it making his fans go ‘awww’ with his signature open arms pose or having them clap harder to his perfectly delivered dialogues, Shah Rukh Khan and his charm do it every time even in this dialogue ‘Party Pathaan ke ghar pe rakhoge..’

2. “Apni kursi ki peti baand lo, mausam bighadne wala hai.”

Next up in this list of best Pathaan movie dialogues is this iconic one which, even after a year, stays rent-free in the minds of moviegoers. Indeed! The entire atmosphere of the theatre changed and how. The movie also proved to be a huge asset for the Indian film industry.

Advertisement

3. “Ek soldier yeh nahi poochta desh ne uske liye kya kiya, poochta hai woh desh ke liye kya kar sakta hai.”

Playing a true soldier who not only is willing to sacrifice himself for the love of his nation, SRK also changes the mind of an ex-army man who turned into a terrorist and embarked on a mission to destroy the country he once fought for.

4. “Sunah hai boht torture kiya hai use. Pata nahi hai ki Pathaan mar bhi gaya hai ya zinda hai.”

The mystery, suspense, action, picturesque location, storyline, and impressive edit made the film a full-on paisa vasool entertainer.

5. “Hum na kisi maa ke ladle hai, na kisi ke baap ke naukar, apni marzi se kaam karte hai, apni keemat par.”

In multiple films, John Abraham played the role of a cop and also an army man. But with his twisted character in the film, he made people fall in love with an antagonist.

6. “Joh patte milte hai unhi se baazi khelni padti hai aur is baazi mein sare ikke mere haath mein hai.”

With this Hindi Pathaan dialogue, John made the audience go ‘waah’! The attitude, the body language, and the way he delivered this dialogue made people believe that he was back with a bang.

7. “Pathaan, the hunter. Hunted!”

Everyone in the cinema theatre would be like, ‘Wait and watch” when Jim delivered this dialogue. Just like Don, Pathaan ko bhi pakadna mushkil he nahi, namumkin hai!

8. “Apni Bharat Maa ko mera aakhri salaam kehna.”

No notes here. Just some appreciation for John on how well he fit into the shoes of the villain and showcased his love for the country turned into hatred.

9. “Ek aisa attack jo Hindustan ne kabhi socha bhi nhi hoga. Ye negotiation nahi ultimatum hai.”

Another impressive Pathaan dialogue that was adopted by cinephiles to quote in real life. It also reminds us of another dialogue, “Science is easy, love is hard.”

Advertisement

10. “Ab Pathaan ke vanvaas ka time khatam hua.”

Dimple Kapadia played the role of Dr. Nandini Grewal, head of the Joint Operations and Covert Research (JOCR). In a way, she woke up the sleeping exiled RAW agent to finish this task as she knew he was the only one who could make them victorious.

11. “Mein ek Soldier hoon Pathaan tumhari tarah. Hum ye mission saath me kar sakte hai. So, are you in aur are you out?”

Another impressive Pathaan dialogue was delivered by Deepika Padukone. She not only added glamour to the movie but also showcased her strength as an actor. Romance, drama, action, comedy, there is hardly any genre that the soon-to-be mom hasn’t worked on.

More about Pathaan

While SRK led the action thriller film co-written and directed by Siddharth Anand, he was supported by an ensemble cast of talented actors, namely Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana. Produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, the film narrates how Pathaan (played by Shah Rukh Khan), an exiled RAW agent, joins forces with ISI agent Rubina Mohsin (Deepika Padukone) to take down Jim (John Abraham), a former RAW agent, who plans to attack India with a deadly lab-generated virus. People in the cinema hall also lost their calm when they saw the bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman Khan make a special appearance in the film as Tiger AKA Avinash Singh Rathore. Pathan dialogues were a hit too.

The storyline evoked the emotion of patriotism within everyone in the theatre. While the gripping drama kept the audience at the edge of their seat, the seamless humor, thrill, action, and SRK star power made it a successful venture.

ALSO READ: 11 best Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit movies; Beta to Total Dhamaal