Katrina Kaif found Sharvari's Vedaa teaser 'incredible'; Here's how actor's rumored BF Sunny Kaushal reacted

Just a while back, the teaser of the eagerly-awaited Vedaa starring Sharvari, John Abraham, Abhishek Banerjee, and Tamannaah Bhatia among others was dropped. Made under the creative vision of Nikkil Advani, the gripping tale of this hard-core action thriller has surprised everyone. On the other hand, Sharvari’s rumored beau and actor Sunny Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were the first ones to come out and laud the actress.

Katrina Kaif and Sunny Kaushal react to Sharvari's Vedaa teaser

On March 19, just a few minutes back, the teaser of Nikkhil Advani’s Vedaa was dropped by the makers. The film stars Sharvari in the titular role with John Abraham and Abhishek Banerjee intensive showdown has been piquing fans’ interest. In addition to this, the actress’s rumored beau Sunny Kaushal and Katrina Kaif took no time to offer effusive praises on the teaser.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Sunny Kaushal and Katrina Kaif shared the teaser of Vedaa. Gushing over the same, Sunny wrote, “What a banging teaser! This is going to be epic…(accompanied by fire-cracker emoji) @sharvari @thejohnabraham @nikkhiladvani @nowitsabhi #Vedaa.”

Meanwhile, Katrina dropped fire emojis and further expressed, “Amazing love this…Looking incredible….Can’t wait.”

Take a look:

The upcoming action-packed Vedaa’s teaser gives a glimpse into the world of gritting action. In this adrenaline-fueled thriller, Sharvari’s Vedaa fights against the Draconian system. On the other hand, John takes on the role of the resolute protagonist, pitted against Abhishek’s compelling portrayal of an enigmatic antagonist.

Sharvari's official post on Vedaa's teaser release

Making an official announcement on social media, Sharvari mentioned her introductory dialogue from the teaser as she wrote, “Maro naam Vedaa…Ye waqt anyaay sehneka nahin, uske khilaaf ladne ka hai! Kya aap taiyyar hain?” Needless to say, the caption also hints at the team surely having something really interesting in the wraps for the audience.

About Vedaa

Written by Aseem Arora and directed by Nikkhil Advani, Vedaa boasts of a stellar star-cast consisting of Sharvari, John Abraham, Abhishek Banerjee, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ashish Vidyarthi among others. The film is presented by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment. Backed by Zee Studios, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, John Abraham, and co-produced by Minnakshi Das, the film is set to grace the theaters on July 12, 2024.

