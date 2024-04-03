Juhi Chawla says she and Shah Rukh Khan aren’t ‘best people' to watch IPL matches together; here's why

The IPL 2024 season is going strong. As excitement soars in the ongoing 17th season, Juhi Chawla shared a funny reason why she can't watch IPL matches with her Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan. For the unversed, Juhi is one of the co-owners of the KKR team along with her husband Jay Mehta and SRK.

Juhi Chawla on watching IPL matches with Shah Rukh Khan

During an interview with IANS, Juhi Chawla revealed that she and Shah Rukh Khan are not the best people to watch IPL matches together. She said that they are always superbly tense when their team (Kolkata Knight Riders) is playing.

"IPL is always exciting. We all are in front of our television sets. When our team plays, it is interesting to watch them and we all are highly tense," Juhi Chawla said.

Sharing the reason why she can't watch matches with her co-owner SRK, the actress quipped, “It is not good to watch a match with him because when our team is not performing well, he vents out his anger at me. I tell him to tell that to the team and not me. So we are not the best people to watch the match with. I think the same goes for a lot of owners. They all can be seen sweating while their teams play.”

Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla's work front

Shah Rukh Khan had a wonderful time in 2023 as his three films Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki became blockbusters back-to-back. He is now gearing up for his next film titled King which will bring him on the big screen along with Suhana Khan. The action thriller will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh while Siddharth Anand has come on board as a co-producer.

His upcoming films also include Pathaan 2 and Tiger vs Pathaan. Both are two of the biggest films of YRF Spy Universe and are being eagerly anticipated by fans and the industry.

On the other hand, Juhi was seen on the judge's panel as a special guest in the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

