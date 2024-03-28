WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam spotted as they go out for family dinner

Even a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan and his family is a hot property on social media. Fans love to know about every movement of King Khan and whenever he's spotted with his family, it becomes a visual treat for them. Tonight, SRK along with his kids AbRam and Suhana have been clicked by the paps as they went together for dinner.

Paps struck gold tonight as they spotted Shah Rukh Khan along with his daughter Suhana Khan and son AbRam Khan as they went together out for dinner. Suhana looked beautiful wearing a denim jacket on a white body-hugging dress. The actress even said 'Hi' to the paps as she entered the restaurant.

AbRam was clicked by the paps sitting in the car as he arrived at the restaurant. Shah Rukh Khan was also spotted by the paps.

Shah Rukh Khan meets Kolkata Knight Riders member Rinku Singh's family

Shah Rukh Khan who is the owner of the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders met one of its team members Rinku Singh's family recently. Rinku took to Instagram and shared the picture of King Khan posing with his parents and sister. Captioning the post with a heartfelt message, he wrote, "The ones who make my heart smile."

Rinku's sister also shared the precious moments captured with the Jawan actor.

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

Shah Rukh Khan made a King-style comeback at the box office last year. His YRF spy universe film Pathaan started the year on a historic note by doing never-before-seen business. Following this, his Jawan topped Pathaan's record and turned out to be the year's biggest grosser. He ended the year with Rajkumar Hirani-directed comedy-drama Dunki which also hit a double century at the box office.

SRK is now gearing up for his next film titled King which will bring him on the big screen along with Suhana Khan. The action thriller will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh while Siddharth Anand has come on board as a co-producer.

His upcoming films also include Pathaan 2 and Tiger vs Pathaan. Both are two of the biggest films of YRF Spy Universe and are being eagerly anticipated by fans and the industry.

