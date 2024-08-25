Kabir Khan opens up on Kartik starrer Chandu Champion’s debacle; Says 'The most important thing for me is...'

Kabir Khan’s directorial Chandu Champion led by Kartik Aaryan was released in the theaters earlier this year. Despite much anticipation, the biographical drama couldn’t perform well at the box office. Months later, recently, the ace filmmaker addressed the film’s debacle and asserted that how much the film is remembered matters to him the most.

It was just a few days back, that Kartik Aaryan and director Kabir Khan graced the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) to represent their film, Chandu Champion. Following their visit, the filmmaker recently spoke to Mid-day and reflected on the film’s underperformance at the box office.

In his response, Kabir admitted that box office figures matter to him, but not as much as the audience’s love does. The director mentioned that every filmmaker who says that BO figures don’t matter to him is lying and that it does. Further, Khan expressed his belief that it is just a parameter to judge a film.

"The most important thing for me is how much the film is remembered and spoken about after some time passes. With Chandu Champion now and 83 [2021] earlier, there have been repeat viewings on OTT. People kept going back to the film. That shows a film’s legacy and how long it stays in people’s memory," he said.

Kabir explained his point by citing the example of his debut film, Kabul Express, which he admitted as being the "lowest" out of all his films. He expressed happiness about people coming to him even after 18 years, telling him how much they loved it. "So, there are lots of different parameters today through which you judge how deeply a film has connected,” he remarked.

During the same conversation, Kabir stated that the film was tough to make considering the drastic physical transformation Kartik had to do. He highlighted that it was not easy for one to go from 39% fat to 7%. The filmmaker disclosed that the actor had to dedicate a year and a half to learning to box, as he had to fight with real boxers in the film.

Kabir Khan’s directorial Chandu Champion was based on the life of India’s first Paralympics champion, Murlikant Petkar. The titular role was played by Kartik with Vijay Raaz, Shreyas Talpade, Rajpal Yadav, and more in the important roles.

