Kartik Aaryan thanks ‘real champion’ Manu Bhaker for praising his performance in Chandu Champion; ‘These are the moments I will always cherish’

Kartik Aaryan has a warm reaction to Indian shooter Manu Bhaker’s appreciation post for his film, Chandu Champion. After returning from the Paris Olympics 2024, the star-shooter took time to watch Kabir Khan’s biographical drama. Impressed by the performance, she also dropped a heartwarming note to extend her appreciation for the film.

A while back, India’s star shooter Manu Bhaker dropped a photo of herself as she enjoyed Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion at her place. Taking to her Instagram stories, she also gave a shout-out to the actor for his compelling performance in the film and wrote, "Finally, the Olympics have ended and I saw #ChanduChampion as soon as I got home and this film turned out much more relatable than I thought."

"The prep, struggles, failure but never giving up.. Hats off to @kartikaaryan for playing this role so effortlessly. Being an athlete myself, I know it's not easy... Especially the prep sequence.. You deserve a medal for this!!," she further added.

Overwhelmed by the reaction, Kartik also reposted Bhaker’s story on his Instagram stories and expressed gratitude over the heartwarming message. He expressed, "Wow !!! Thank you @bhakermanu These are the moments I will always cherish, when a real Champion like you showers praise on our labour of love! #ChanduChampion Love and respect for making every Indian proud (red heart and National Flag emoji)."

Advertisement

Take a look

Manu Bhaker is the star shooter of the Paris Olympics 2024 as she scripted history by clinching a bronze medal in the women's 10m air pistol event. She also partnered with Sarabjot Singh and secured India's first-ever medal in the mixed team 10m air pistol event, bringing her second bronze from the games.

Directed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is based on the life of India's first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar. The film starred Kartik Aaryan in the titular role along with Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Shreyas Talpade, Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma, Aniruddh Dave, and Bhagyashri Borse in key roles.

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion was released in June in the theaters earlier this year. Earlier this month in August, the film got its digital release and is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan turns off comments amid separation rumors with Aishwarya Rai as he shares videos from Paris Olympics 2024