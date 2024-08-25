Welcome To The Jungle: Ahmed Khan refutes rumors of Akshay Kumar led film being shelved; ‘We are kickstarting our next leg...'

Akshay Kumar starrer Welcome To The Jungle is one of the highly-awaited films of the year. Lately, fans were quite concerned after speculations of the film getting shelved surfaced. Meanwhile, the makers of the upcoming action comedy dropped an unseen picture from the shoot, putting all the rumors to rest.

Lately, there were rumors doing rounds on the internet suggesting Welcome To The Jungle has been shelved. It was reported earlier that Jio Studios has backed out of the film. Most recently, the announcement video of Ahmed Khan’s directorial went missing from their official YouTube channel. This sent a wave of confusion among fans, wondering if the film wouldn’t be able to see the light of the day.

On the other hand, the makers of the highly-awaited film dropped an unseen picture from the shoot with its cast members, putting all the rumors to rest. In an official statement shared, it has been revealed that the Marathon schedule of the film has already been finished in Mumbai and Kashmir in August. It has also been stated that the International Marathon schedule of the film will start in October.

Furthermore, addressing the recent media reports, director Ahmed Khan shared, "There is no truth to these rumours. The film is on track, and we are kickstarting our next leg of the marathon schedule internationally from October, for which my technical team has already left for the first recce."

Advertisement

It is worth mentioning that with an enormous production scale, huge set, and a stellar cast of 34 actors, the anticipation around the film is already skyrocketing. The makers have already finished 70% of the shoot of the movie.

The third installment in Welcome To The Jungle has had everyone’s attention ever since its announcement. Directed by Ahmed Khan and backed by Firoz A. Nadiadwallah, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, Johnny Lever, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Arshad Warsi, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Mika Singh, and Daler Mehndi to name a few.

Presented by Base Industries Group Welcome To The Jungle, produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwallah, Welcome To The Jungle is expected to be released by the end of this year on Christmas 2024.

ALSO READ: King: Munjya star Abhay Verma on working with Shah Rukh Khan for the first time; 'Never been so nervous in life’