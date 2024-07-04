Chandu Champion helmer Kabir Khan says Bollywood has become ‘number-oriented’: ‘It’s becoming like a game now’

There was a time when touching the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office seemed like a distant dream for filmmakers. But today, the dynamics have drastically changed. Movie makers are now aiming at making Rs 500 to Rs 1000 crore which has been accomplished by multiple films.

Senior filmmaker Kabir Khan recently shared his two cents on the obsession of Bollywood with box office numbers. He stated that it has become a game in the industry, which according to him is not healthy. Read on!

Kabir Khan says Bollywood has become number-oriented

After the release of any Bollywood movie, the weekly updates are pushed by prediction houses and movie makers showcasing their standing at the box office. It’s believed that there is a section of the audience who watch any movie of the big screen only when it has succeeded in touching a mark at the box office.

During a conversation with India Today, Chandu Champion director Kabir Khan stated that these trends in the industry come and go. According to him, producers, studios, or distributors today feel it may help in business. “Honestly, I have no ethical position in it as they are not robbing anyone,” he opined.

As per Kabir, the industry as a whole has become “number-oriented, which is quite unhealthy.” He went back in time and recalled how no one knew about the opening numbers of movies when he was growing up.

Stating examples of movies like Sholay and Deewar, he quipped that he still doesn’t know how much money the cult classics made. “It’s becoming like a game now, and if it’s a game, people will come to play it,” he divulged.

Kabir Khan opines most people in Bollywood inflate box office numbers

Having said that, he does believe that today, everyone is citing numbers but a majority of them do not know what it exactly means. Khan, however, added that the figures are also inflated by indulging in corporate and bulk booking. Fascinated by numbers, some are trying to achieve a bigger number through corporate and bulk.

“I don’t have a moral position as money is coming into the ecosystem,” he divulged stating that it’s only a source of concern for people who are tracking numbers. He also thinks it’s a phase and not “quite relevant.” Kabir Khan is credited for directing movies like 83, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Ek Tha Tiger and more.

