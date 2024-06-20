10 Kartik Aaryan dialogues that make him everyone’s favorite

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. Starting off his career from Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011 to the recently released Kabir Khan’s Chandu Champion, the actor has surely come a long way. The beauty and eccentricity in Kartik Aaryan dialogues contributed largely to him finding a unique space in the audience’s hearts. Thus, let’s revisit some of the best quotes belonging to him.

10 Kartik Aaryan dialogues that are sure to bring smile to your faces

1. “Problem yeh hai ki main chahta hoon meri life mein koi problem na ho…”

The list of Kartik Aaryan dialogues has to begin with the one that actually made him an overnight star. Who doesn’t remember the iconic Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama movie, most remembered for its iconic seven-minute monologue delivered by the Chandu Champion actor?

The rant of a guy pissed-off by his girlfriend begins like, “Problem yeh hai ki main chahta hoon meri life mein koi problem na ho. Lekin agar meri life mein koi problem na ho toh yeh uski life ki sabse badi problem hai..."

2. "ladki itna sab kuch toh afford nahi kar sakti na...toh ladkiyan dhoondti hai boyfriend"

Following the popularity of his monologue, another Kartik Aaryan dialogue that resonated with many belonged to the sequel of PKP, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. Once again, the actor showcased his iconic charm on-screen, while also being thoroughly irritated by his girlfriend.

Advertisement

Expressing his emotion, his character Anshul goes like, “Har ladki ki life mein ek umar aati hai jab usse realize hota hai ki ab uski life mein ek driver, ek bodyguard, ek naukar aur ek ATM ke bina nahi chal sakti...aur ab ladki itna sab kuch toh afford nahi kar sakti na...toh ladkiyan dhoondti hai boyfriend"

3. “Main tujhe utne hi gehre khadde mein koodne de sakta hoon jitni mere pass rassi ho”

Kartik Aaryan best dialogue mentioned above belongs to his another loved movie, Sonu Ke Titu Ke Sweety. This film beautifully portrays the essence of true friendship in today's world. Don't we all wish for a friend like Sonu who stands by us through thick and thin?

One can feel Sonu’s concern when he warns his friend Titu about falling for the wrong girl stating, “Main tujhe utne hi gehre khadde mein koodne de sakta hoon jitni mere pass rassi ho”

Advertisement

4. “Jab baat family pe aati hai toh discussion nahi karte, action karte hain”

Rohit Dhawan's Shehzada, a delightful family comedy, hit the screens in 2023. The film showcased the Love Aaj Kal star in a delightful mix of action, humor, and romance, keeping the audience entertained with its unexpected plot twists.

His character Bantu Nanda stands up for his family and doesn’t shy away from taking a fight head on because, “Jab baat family pe aati hai toh discussion nahi karte, action karte hain”

5. “Aana toh poori tarah aana ... ya toh aana hi mat”

This Kartik Aaryan dialogue is bound to bring a smile on one’s face, and why not? The Imtiaz Ali directorial may not have had a favorable performance at the box-office, yet the romantic quote, “Aana toh poori tarah aana ... ya toh aana hi mat” remains in our hearts rent-free.

It simply underlines the insecurity and fear of Kartik’s Veer of losing Sara Ali Khan’s Zoe. Of course, nobody wants to suffer a heart-break!

Advertisement

6. “Iss model ka naam kya hai?… RR… Lagta hai Rajamouli ki gaadi hai”

Now, we really can’t imagine anyone else narrating this Kartik Aaryan dialogue from the movie Shehzada. As much as it had the usual romance and action, it also had the spark of a quintessential comedy movie. Remember the hilarious reaction of Bantu upon seeing the swanky Rolls-Royce as he says, “Iss model ka naam kya hai?… RR… Lagta hai Rajamouli ki gaadi hai

7. “Kya yeh sachi kya main jhootha? Baat sirf itni si hai Titu…ya toh ye ya main”

This is another Kartik Aaryan best dialogue from SKTKS. As one can understand the situation from the statement itself “Kya yeh sachi kya main jhootha? Baat sirf itni si hai Titu…ya toh ye ya main,” Sonu has had enough of manipulation done by Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Sweety.

He bluntly confronts his friend and asks him to make a choice between him and his girlfriend. It indeed is one of the moving scenes in the film.

8. "Donald Trump ke tweet aur Chudailon ke feet... hamesha ulte hi hote hain"

The massive successful Anees Bazmee’s horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was a visual delight for the fans. If you’ve seen the film, you must remember the hilarious statement that became a rage ever since the trailer was released. It wasn’t just funny but quite relatable as Kartik’s Ruhaan aka Rooh Baba proclaimed, “Donald Trump ke tweet aur Chudailon ke feet... hamesha ulte hi hote hain"

Advertisement

9. "Do saal mein, 24 mahino mein, 104 hafton mein, 102 hafte rulaya hai isne...Ek hafta per saal ki khusi ka average kaunsi relationship mein hota hai"

Another one of the best Kartik Aaryan dialogues from SKTKS, being a caring friend, Sonu tries to show Titu mirror about the wrong girl he was involved with. It was quite a mathematical analysis for the perfect reality check.

10. "Dashmi se pehle pitaji kahe the... Chintu Tyagi 10th sahi se pass kar lo phir aaram hi aaram... Issi promise pe hamse pehle engineering phir naukri phir haath hi haath shaadi bhi karwa liya"

This Kartik Aaryan dialogue is relatable to the core. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Pati Patni Aur Woh narrates a hilarious saga of Abhinav aka Chintu Tyagi. It's easy to see the struggle he's facing when he says, “Dashmi se pehle pitaji kahe the... Chintu Tyagi 10th sahi se pass kar lo phir aaram hi aaram... Issi promise pe hamse pehle engineering phir naukri phir haath hi haath shaadi bhi karwa liya"



These were some of the hand-picked Kartik Aaryan dialogues that continue to remain in the hearts of audiences. Which one of the above-mentioned ones is your favorite?

ALSO READ: 10 Dabangg dialogues that ensure complete entertainment