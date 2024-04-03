Karan Johar compares loyalty to Hermès Birkin bags in new cryptic post; says, 'It has a long waiting list'

Who takes better digs than Karan Johar? The filmmaker is at it again in his new Instagram update. Karan who recently backed Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha has been busy posting several cryptic posts on his social media and his fans are busy finding edges to his statements. Here’s what he has shared now!

Karan Johar posts a cryptic post on loyalty

In his latest post, Karan Johar has given a veiled commentary on loyalty and has compared it to the virtue of a Birkin bag which is known for its exclusivity and long waiting lists. "Loyalty is like a Birkin… It has a long waiting list…," Johar mused on his Instagram story, leaving fans and followers pondering the reasons behind this cryptic comparison.

Karan Johar recently took a dig at people who are fond of fillers

His current post follows closely on the heels of Johar's remarks made on April 1. In that one, the filmmaker critiqued the pursuit of physical changes through fillers and surgeries with a poetic dig. "Put on fillers, but satisfaction isn't found apply makeup, age decreases do as much botox as you want, you'll look like a fly stung changing the nose doesn't make the essence fragrant even if the exterior changes with going under the knife but my dear, nature doesn't change," Johar wrote in Hindi.

When KJo took a dig at people’s punctuality

It was back in May 2023 when the SOTY filmmaker posted about punctuality as a form of respect rather than a talent or inherited trait. Through his message, Johar called out the casual excuses people make for being late including forgetting about their commitments and blaming traffic. His advice was simple yet stern: "LEAVE EARLY!!!!!" to show respect for others' time.

His note read, "Landing up 15 minutes late without a murmur of an apology or an overcompensating happy visage reeks of entitlement and defensiveness Messaging "on my way" Doesn’t get you off the hook either "On my way" So??? You are meant to be you ain’t doing me any favours honey! And you sending me this message sans details is as ambiguous as a Nolan film."

On the work front, Karan is currently gearing up for his next - The Bull starring Salman Khan which will go on floors in 2025.

