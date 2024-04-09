Karan Johar drops video of Shah Rukh Khan from movie Duplicate; says Farah Khan ‘owning and nailing the vibe’

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and popular filmmakers Karan Johar and Farah Khan’s deep friendship is not hidden from anyone. The trio has also collaborated on the professional front for various movies. Their collaboration has been celebrated widely by the audiences. Recently, Karan Johar walked down memory lane as he recalled shooting for the movie, Duplicate. Reacting to it, Farah also reminded him that it was the movie where their friendship actually started.

Karan Johar recalls sweet memories with Farah Khan from Shah Rukh Khan's Duplicate

Today, on April 9, a while back, Karan Johar took to his Instagram stories and shared a video clip from a fan page. The video was a song edit of Wah ji Wah from the movie, Duplicate, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Sonali Bendre. Walking down memory lane, Karan Johar penned a long note as he recalled, “@farahkhankunder owning and nailing the vibe! Duplicate was so much fun to shoot! @iamsrk Giving each shot a volcano of energy!!!! The magic of the 90s.”

Reacting to the post, Farah Khan wrote, “The film where I actually became best friends with u @karanjohar.”

Duplicate was a film released in 1998. The action comedy was directed by Mahesh Bhatt and starred Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role, with Juhi Chawla and Sonali Bendre playing female lead roles. The film was produced by Karan Johar’s father and legendary producer Yash Johar.

Additionally, SRK, KJo and Farah have also worked together in movies like Main Hoon Na.

When Karan Johar recalled his first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla earlier, Karan Johar had recalled his first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of Karan Arjun in 1993. He had revealed his father had visited the superstar to offer him Duplicate at that time, and they were discussing dates and money, etc. while Kajol was also present there.

Speaking highly of King Khan, KJo had mentioned, “For Shah Rukh, there was a lot of talk that he’s actually kind of arrogant not arrogant like he knew what he was doing, and he comes from drama and theater and all that but in one minute I was just swept away by the magic of Shah Rukh Khan because he was not only just charming, chatty he kept asking me questions about my school and college.”

