Kareena Kapoor Khan calls Deepika Padukone 'fitness expert'; gives Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff THESE titles

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently graced the newest episode of No Filter Neha Season 6 by Neha Dhupia. During the episode, Neha and Kareena opened up on various topics. During a fun game segment, Neha asked Bebo to give titles to actors that she thinks are perfect for them. Scroll down to learn what titles Kareena chose for her Singham Again co-stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff.

During the fun game called Bol or Bowl, Neha Dhupia gave a list of titles from which Kareena Kapoor Khan had to choose actors that she thought fit the professions.

She called Deepika Padukone a "fitness expert," Ranveer Singh a "s*xpert" while Tiger Shroff got the title "Stripper" from Bebo.

About Singham Again

Kareena will be seen in the upcoming film Singham Again alongside Deepika, Ranveer, and Tiger. The cast also features Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, and others.

An exclusive report from Pinkvilla earlier shared some details about the project, specifically regarding its writing team. Notably, the script for the Rohit Shetty-directed film was written by Shantanu Srivastava, Kshitij Patwardhan, Yunus Sajawal, Milap Zaveri, Abhijeet Khuman, Sandeep, and Anusha.

According to the report, Rohit Shetty and his team of writers spent 18 months crafting the script for Singham Again. The film is set to be released on August 15, 2024.

Singham Again is the 3rd part of Ajay Devgn-led franchise Singham and 5th part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Singham was released in 2011 and proved to be a super hit at the box office. A sequel titled Singham Returns hit the cinemas in 2014 and now after a gap of 10 years, 3rd part of the franchise is in the making.

About No Filter Neha Season 6

Ananya Panday is also expected to appear on the chat show of Neha Dhupia. Shahid Kapoor and Tiger Shroff already graced the couch of Neha's show.

Notably, the previous five seasons were podcasts on JioSaavn with an audio-first approach, but this season took on a video-first format. The latest episode of No Filter Neha Season 6 is currently streaming on JioTV and JioTV+.

