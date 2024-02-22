Shahid Kapoor REVEALS why he quit smoking; find out its heartwarming connection with daughter Misha

Neha Dhupia is back with her chat show No Filter Neha with its Season 6. The first episode was out today, February 22, and Shahid Kapoor graced the couch of Neha's popular chat show. During the episode, Shahid discussed many topics, among which he revealed that he quit smoking for his daughter Misha. Let's find out the heartwarming reason behind it.

Shahid Kapoor reveals reason behind quitting smoking

Actor Shahid Kapoor has opened up about his decision to quit smoking during the first episode of No Filter Neha Season 6. During the audio chat show, Shahid revealed his decision to quit smoking and shared that it has a connection with his daughter, Misha.

The Farzi actor said, "When I used to smoke, I would hide from my daughter and smoke. That is actually the reason I gave it up; one day, while I was hiding and having my smoke, I told myself that I am not going to do this forever. And that is actually the day I decided to quit smoking."

Speaking about Shahid's personal life, he married Mira Rajput in July 2015. The couple has two kids - a daughter, Misha, and a son, Zain.

Shahid Kapoor's work front

The actor is currently basking in the success of the recently released Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, co-starring Kriti Sanon. It is presented as a family-friendly movie that tells the story of a man who falls deeply in love with a woman named SIFRA (Kriti Sanon) and wishes to marry her. However, things take an unexpected turn when it's revealed that SIFRA is a robot. Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar, the movie was released in theaters on February 9, 2024.

Additionally, he will appear in an investigative crime drama called Deva, where he plays a police officer opposite Pooja Hegde.

About No Filter Neha Season 6

Pinkvilla exclusively got to know that Kareena Kapoor Khan will also grace the couch of No Filter Neha 6. Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff are also expected to appear on the chat show.

Notably, the previous five seasons were podcasts on JioSaavn with an audio-first approach, but this season took on a video-first format. The first episode of No Filter Neha Season 6 is currently streaming on JioTV and JioTV+.

