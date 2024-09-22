Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals she has 'worked more after marriage' and having kids; says people warned her 'your career will be over'

Kareena Kapoor Khan is considered one of the most versatile actresses in the industry. Bebo celebrated her birthday on September 21, 2024, and it’s clear she’s aging gracefully. In a recent interview, Khan shared that although "many had warned her that marriage would end her career, she worked more after getting married and having children".

During an interview with Fever FM, Khan reflected on two of her most iconic roles Poo and Geet and said, "People like to see that connectivity… People were like, ‘Don’t get married! Your career will be over!' I was like, ‘Okay if my career is over so be it!’ I have worked more after marriage! After having children! So I think it is about taking up the challenge, believing in yourself and going against the tide.”

She expressed that both characters were incredibly lovable, which is why people believed they reflected her true self. Kareena pointed out that Poo’s confidence was evident, even in moments like walking with mismatched shoes and calling it couture.

She also highlighted Geet's carefree nature, someone who loved herself and life, without worrying about the consequences of her actions. Kareena noted that she shares a similar mindset, as she, too, has always pursued what she wanted in life.

Advertisement

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan married on October 16, 2012 in Mumbai, after years of dating. He was earlier married to actor Amrita Singh. They parted ways in 2004. Saif and Amrita have two children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Saif and Kareena have two sons – Taimur Ali Khan (born in 2016) and Jehangir Ali Khan (born in 2021).

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Bebo was last seen in Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders, which was released in theaters on September 13, 2024. She received special recognition for her performance in the investigative thriller.

Up next, she will appear in Singham Again alongside Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff. Singham Again is set to hit the big screens on Diwali, November 1, 2024. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates!

ALSO READ: Find out how Kareena Kapoor got back in shape in less than 9 months after Jeh’s birth without ‘crash diets and crazy workouts’