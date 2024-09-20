FACT CHECK: No Salman Khan cameo as Chulbul Pandey in Singham Again; Here's what we know

Amidst a surge of speculations and reports regarding Salman Khan's possible cameo in Ajay Devgn's Singham Again, Pinkvilla has fact-checked that Khan will not be part of Shetty's cop universe. This clarification puts to rest the rumors surrounding his involvement in the film.

An earlier report by Times Now suggested that Salman Khan is set to make a cameo as Inspector Chulbul Pandey, his renowned cop character from the Dabangg series, in Singham Again. Citing a source, the report indicates that director Rohit Shetty approached Salman to be a part of the upcoming action film. It further stated that the superstar agreed to the role without any hesitation.

Another report from Zoom noted that Salman and Rohit had discussed the possibility of working together multiple times previously. The director ultimately found a way to accommodate the actor's larger-than-life presence and extended an offer for a role in Singham Again. Since Salman rarely declines requests from friends, he quickly agreed to join the project.

Shortly after rumors of Salman’s potential cameo in Singham Again emerged online, social media users unearthed an old video of director Rohit Shetty. In this widely shared clip, the filmmaker discussed how Salman’s 2009 action blockbuster Wanted served as inspiration for creating the Singham series.

Meanwhile, Ajay is returning as DCP Bajirao Singham in the latest installment of the Singham franchise. Rohit Shetty's directorial project boasts a star-studded cast, including Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khan is currently busy shooting for Sikandar. The movie is helmed by Sajid Nadiadwala and AR Murugadoss. According to a report by Mid Day, Khan has begun shooting and the opening sequence features an aerial action scene in which Salman will be "suspended at a height" while engaging in hand-to-hand combat. The choreography is said to combine aerial stunts with close-quarters fighting. This particular scene will also incorporate special effects and is expected to be one of the most visually impressive aspects of Salman’s film.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Salman Khan’s VIRAL PIC with Ajay Devgn fuels speculations of epic cameo in Singham Again; Excited fans say ‘Bhai in cop universe’