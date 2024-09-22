Find out how Kareena Kapoor got back in shape in less than 9 months after Jeh’s birth without ‘crash diets and crazy workouts’

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently celebrated her 44th birthday and she’s surely ageing like a fine wine. The country is celebrating the actress’ glorious 25 years with over 60 films in her credit. While we know Bebo’s passion for cinema but how does she remain so fit even at that age? Kareena’s fitness coach Anshuka Parwani recently spoke to India Today and spilled all the secrets.

She started by revealing how Bebo was a pioneer in pushing yoga into pop culture. Anshuka shared, “She’s someone who, according to me, is the reason for yoga coming back in trend. Especially when she was preparing for her size zero body in Tashan, she spoke about doing 108 Surya namaskars and loving yoga.” Kareena saw several phases of her life unfold but her fitness goals remained constant.

Bebo is a mother of two. Having married Saif Ali Khan, Kareena welcomed her eldest son Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016, and Jehangir Ali Khan on February 21, 2021. Anshuka revealed the time when Bebo was training before and after her pregnancy.

She shared, “We do a lot of practices where we do use external weight to push ourselves, because after your 30s and, of course, when you just had a baby, or when she was trying to conceive or prenatal, your practices - all of those are very different because they are restricted yet fun things to do.”

The wellness coach further stressed how people think that women who just had a baby can immediately rush to the gym in 40 days but it's rather a gradual transition. Talking about Kareena, Anshuka added, “I remember after Jeh was born, we had a target that after nine months or maybe short… it was very holistic. It was never like we did crash diets or like crazy workouts where there are injuries or pushing ourselves to a point that our body couldn’t take - we stayed away from all this.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest film The Buckingham Murders is currently in the theatres where she plays the character of Detective Jaspreet Bhamrah aka Jass. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the movie is receiving critical praise.

