Karisma Kapoor celebrates 'best sister' Kareena Kapoor's birthday with priceless throwback PICS; don't miss her 'Lady Di inspired hairstyle'

2024 has been a special year for Kareena Kapoor Khan, with her starring in exciting projects and even producing her first movie. Today, September 21, marks her 44th birthday. On this occasion, Karisma Kapoor dropped some priceless throwback pictures as she celebrated her ‘best sister.’ Don't forget to check out her ‘Lady Di inspired hairstyle.’

Today, Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared a series of childhood pictures with her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan. In one picture, the cute siblings posed together for the camera with a smile. In the next photo, Kareena was seen cutting a birthday cake with Karisma as well as her parents by her side. There were some more heartwarming images from the old birthday.

In the caption, Karisma expressed her love for Kareena, saying, “Celebrating you always from 4th to 44th together forever. Happy birthday to the best sister love you mostest.”

She also asked not to miss her and her mother’s matching hairstyle inspired by Lady Diana. She said, “Don’t miss mother and daughter’s Lady Di-inspired hairstyle.”

Kareena’s sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan shared some heartfelt moments with her on Instagram. In the caption, she penned a love-filled wish for the Crew actress. Soha said, “Whether its work or play no-one does it better than you @kareenakapoorkhan Happy birthday Bebo bhabhi love always.”

Saba Pataudi also made a special birthday post on Instagram. In her beautiful wish, she wrote, “Wishing you all the happiness n success... you deserve n earned! Proud of you, my sis in-law... we're lucky to have you in the Pataudi fold! Lottttssss of love. Beboooo jaan.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently basking in the re-release of her iconic films. Jab We Met, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and more movies have returned to theaters as part of the Kareena Kapoor Khan Film Festival.

The actress’ latest crime thriller and maiden production, The Buckingham Murders, is also running in cinemas. Her next release is the Cop Universe movie Singham Again, scheduled to arrive on the occasion of Diwali 2024.

