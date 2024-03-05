Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes ‘darling Iggy’ Ibrahim Ali Khan; see Then and Now PICS of birthday boy

Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of Saif Ali Khan, is marking his 23rd birthday today. This year holds particular significance for Ibrahim as he is reportedly poised to venture into the world of acting with his debut film, Sarzameen, very soon. To commemorate the occasion, Saif's wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, extended a heartfelt birthday message to her "darling Iggy." Additionally, Saif's sister, Saba Pataudi, shared a series of then-and-now photographs of the birthday boy.

Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes Ibrahim Ali Khan with a picture of him and Jeh

Today, on March 5, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram Stories and posted a heartwarming monochrome picture featuring Ibrahim Ali Khan and her son Jeh Ali Khan. The adorable snapshot captured little Jeh feeding something to Ibrahim with his finger, while Ibrahim looked at him affectionately. In the caption, Kareena conveyed her birthday wishes, saying, “Happy Birthday darling Iggy @____iak____ Have the best one ever hugs..xx”

Have a look!

Saba Pataudi shares then-and-now glimpses of Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday

Saif Ali Khan’s sister, Saba Pataudi, also took to Instagram to extend her birthday wishes to Ibrahim. She shared a series of pictures capturing moments from his childhood to adulthood. The first image showed Ibrahim sitting in a toy car, sipping his drink cutely. Subsequent photos featured Ibrahim alongside his sister Sara Ali Khan, Saba herself, father Saif, and grandmother Sharmila Tagore. The final two pictures depicted Ibrahim's recent appearance at the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar.

Advertisement

In the caption, Saba wrote, “THEN &NOW Mahsha'Allah. Our Iggy potter turns 23! HAPpY Birthday Ibrahim. Wishing U a life of happiness and success. You were made to shine. Lots of love...always n forever. Memories...baby ibu...to the adult today. Here are few moments captured along the way.....”

Look at the post here!

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s work front

Besides his debut film Sarzameen, directed by Kayoze Irani and featuring alongside Kajol, Ibrahim is reportedly set to star in a romantic comedy alongside Khushi Kapoor. The film will be directed by Shauna Gautam, who has previously worked on Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

ALSO READ: Did Kareena Kapoor wear her wedding reception jewelry for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Hastakshar ceremony?