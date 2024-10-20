Kareena Kapoor Khan's Veere Di Wedding co-star Sumeet Vyas notes her qualities that go unnoticed; recalls actress' dance shoot post delivering Taimur

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most stunning and talented actresses in Bollywood. The versatile artist has played a variety of roles in her career spanning 25 years; be it Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Chameli from Chameli, or Dolly from Omkara or Geet from Jab We Met. Kareena's Veere Di Wedding co-star Sumeet Vyas recently noted her qualities that go unnoticed including her discipline on the set. Sumeet also recalled the actress' dance shoot post delivering her son, Taimur Ali Khan.

During a new podcast interview with Digital Commentary, Sumeet Vyas shared his experience of working with Kareena Kapoor Khan in Veere Di Wedding. Sumeet shared that he was quite grateful to be a part of Rhea Kapoor's production venture Calling Kareena a "huge star", the actor expressed that he felt "shocked" to be paired with her in the movie.

Sumeet began by saying that he had grown up witnessing big stars and when he got to work with them, he realized that they are quite disciplined. The Permanent Roommates actor continued that those stars are very hardworking and sure about their craft.

"Us samay toh bahot badi star thi Kareena Kapoor, itni filmein wo kar chuki thi fir bhi main dekhta tha set par patient wahi thi. Kabhi maine unko pareshan hote nahin dekha ki 'mera shot kyu nahin lag raha hai, main wait kar rahi hu', aisa kuch bhi nahin, chup chup bethi rehti thi (She was a big star when I worked with her. She featured in several movies and still she would wait patiently for her scenes on the set. I never saw her being impatient about her shots. She would sit quietly)," he said.

Sumeet added that whenever Bebo was called for her scenes on the set, she would be well-prepared for her act.

The Veere Di Wedding actor then spoke about how Kareena Kapoor shot a dance sequence after delivering her elder son, Taimur Ali Khan. Sumeet recalled that Kareena was in Bombay and the team was once rehearsing for a song from the 2018 film. The actor elaborated that he had no idea how Bebo took out time for rehearsals and came directly on the set.

Sumeet praised his co-star Kareena saying she outperformed others who had been rehearsing for the track.

The 2018 movie also starred Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, and Shikha Talsania.