Kareena Kapoor recalls taking ‘almost a year’ to achieve size-zero; reveals if she will ever do it again

Kareena Kapoor is getting ready for the release of her upcoming movie, Crew. The film, directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, features Kriti Sanon, Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kapil Sharma in important roles. It has been creating quite a buzz online, and the team is currently busy giving interviews. In a recent conversation, Kareena shared her thoughts on her size-zero phase and whether she would consider doing it again.

Kareena Kapoor talks about achieving size-zero

In 2008, for the film Tashan, Kareena Kapoor worked hard to achieve a size-zero figure by losing a significant amount of weight. Her weight loss became a major talking point that year. In a recent chat with Ranveer Allahabadia on his podcast, Kareena was questioned about any negative aspects of her weight loss journey that were not publicly known. The actress responded by stating that she prioritized her mental health throughout the process.

Kareena mentioned that she has been ambitious but never to the point where she would harm herself or the mental state of her mind. “You tend to when ambitious is so size, have nothing else to look forward to, I’m not like that but I am ambitious. For size zero also I took the time, almost a year and a half to get into that look, and it was like a challenge. 'Ek baar karna hai life mein (have to do this once in my life)' for an action film because I have never done an action film after that also,” she said.

Kareena Kapoor reveals if she would ever do it again

She was further asked if she would do it again. Kareena remarked, “Now, we are living in a generation where everything is accepted, and I wouldn't like to say this such a certain type of body would be accepted for an action film. I think, today, everyone and anyone can do what they want to. So I am ready for an action film now also. I don't need to be a size zero.”

As a matter of fact, Kareena will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The action film will star Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and Deepika Padukone with Arjun Kapoor in the negative role.

