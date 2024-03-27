Kareena Kapoor reveals what she found most attractive about Saif Ali Khan in first meet: 'I'm still...'

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are one of the classiest couples in Bollywood. The two have been happily married for over a decade now and are proud parents to two sons, Taimur and Jeh. On various occasions, the two are seen stirring the internet with their adorable pictures and videos from family times. Before tying the nuptial knot, Bebo and Saif dated for quite a long time. In a recent interview, the actress opened up on the quality of her husband, which she was attracted to most.

Kareena Kapoor reveals what she found attractive in Saif Ali Khan

During a recent conversation with Ranveer Allahabadia, Kareena Kapoor spilled beans on one thing she found the most attractive in her husband, Saif Ali Khan for the first time. In response to this, the actress confessed to being charmed by his good looks and ‘natural-caring’ eyes. Having said that, Bebo opines that she is ‘still discovering’ her husband.

The actress said, “Of course, the first was the fact that he was extremely handsome, and when I saw him, I was like, I’ve never seen somebody so handsome and so good-looking and he had a natural glint in his eye that was really charming. He also has very kind eyes, which I think women like in men, where they look and have an eye that is so kind for you to feel like it’s a natural caring eye that he has, so I think that was the first time.”

Advertisement

“I think I am still discovering Saif,” she further added by reflecting on her remark, stating that nobody in the world knows her better than her husband, yet she believes one keeps evolving with their partner, which is good.

“There is no one better in the world who knows Saif than me, and I can confidently say that, he also knows that like exactly what is he thinking and what is he gonna think next, but I think you and your partner are always evolving so we are going to keep discovering each other which I think is nice,” she remarked.

On the professional front, Kareena is gearing up for the release of Crew, co-starring Kriti Sanon and Tabu, along with Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in special appearances. The film will be released on March 29, 2024.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor has THIS advice for Jab We Met’s Geet; admits missing Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol romantic movies