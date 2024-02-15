Kareena Kapoor shares endearing PIC of Randhir Kapoor on his birthday as he gets ‘hug of life’ from Tim and Jeh

Celebrating his 77th birthday on February 15, veteran actor and producer Randhir Kapoor received heartfelt wishes from daughter Kareena Kapoor. The doting daughter took to Instagram, sharing adorable snapshots capturing the essence of the special day. The photos feature Kareena's sons, Jeh and Taimur, sweetly embracing their grandfather, creating a picture-perfect moment.

The candid shots reflect the warmth and love within the Kapoor family as they marked the joyous occasion. Fans were delighted by the glimpses into the intimate celebration, showcasing the close bond shared by the generations of this iconic Bollywood family.

Nana Randhir Kapoor receives a hug from Jeh and Tim

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram and shared one of the cutest birthday wishes for dad Randhir Kapoor. In the picture, Jeh Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan can be seen giving a hug to Nana. Kareena captioned the post, “The HUG of life…Happy Birthday Nana and to my Papa…#i am like my father.”

Kareena, Saif, Neetu and Karisma attend Randhir Kapoor’s pre-birthday bash

Earlier, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor received a heartwarming surprise as his daughters, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor, paid a special visit. The familial celebration extended to include Neetu Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan on February 14. Kareena, accompanied by her husband Saif, was captured on camera entering her father's residence in a relaxed yet chic ensemble, comprising flared denims, a pink shirt, and high heels.

Saif, sporting a gray t-shirt, blue denims, a red cap, and brown boots, used an arm support for his injured left hand. Neetu Kapoor, sister-in-law to Randhir Kapoor, also joined the festivities, flaunting a casual yet stylish look in blue denim, a black t-shirt, and matching shoes, while confidently posing for paparazzi.

Karisma Kapoor, Randhir's eldest daughter, left the premises alongside her sister, exuding style in a maroon-hued shirt paired with blue denims. With her black eyewear and coordinating bag, Karisma added a touch of glamor to the family gathering.

The sisters, Kareena and Karisma, left the house together, symbolizing the close-knit bond within the Kapoor family as they celebrated the patriarch's special day. The presence of Saif Ali Khan and Neetu Kapoor added to the joyous occasion, creating a memorable prelude to Randhir Kapoor's birthday celebration. The candid moments captured on camera showcased not only the familial love but also the timeless elegance that runs through generations of this legendary Bollywood family.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on the work front

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to entertain audiences with promising projects. The Buckingham Murders, premiered at the BFI London Film Festival, ensures an enthralling cinematic experience. Collaborating with Tabu and Kriti Sanon, she will also be seen in The Crew, generating anticipation with its early promo ahead of its March 29 release.

Adding to the buzz is Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty, featuring a stellar cast including Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh. Slated for Independence Day 2024, fans eagerly await the adrenaline-packed film's theatrical release.