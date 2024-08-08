Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur’s pediatric nurse admits she has the right to get ‘paid like the PM’: 'We only get a break like for 1 or 2 hours'

Lalita DSilva, who worked as a pediatric nurse for Kareena Kapoor Khan’s children Jeh and Taimur Ali Khan for eight years, also provided care for Anant Ambani and now looks after Klin Kaara, the daughter of Upasana and Ram Charan. She recently shared that her salary has been compared to that of India's Prime Minister, and added she should get paid like that as she doesn’t get any breaks. She said, “We only get a break like for 1 or 2 hours so it is right for us to earn that much money.”

In an interview with India Today, Lalita DSilva, who took care of Taimur and Jeh, spoke about how her salary was compared to that of India’s Prime Minister. She mentioned that during her time with Taimur, her earnings were often compared to the PM's, and she humorously expressed a wish for such a salary. She explained that while CEOs and other executives have structured schedules, her role demands constant attention with only brief breaks, making a high salary reasonable.

She described the job as challenging, especially when working for a high-profile family where constant supervision of the child is required. She added that she remains highly alert, often waking up 4-5 times a night and only sleeping when the child is with the mother, otherwise staying fully attentive.

She explained that her role requires working around the clock without holidays, unlike corporate executives who have regular working hours and time off for weekends and holidays. She noted that while she is working during major holidays and vacations, such as Diwali and Christmas, she is away from her own family and should therefore be entitled to a comparable salary.

Lalita mentioned that even her relatives used to compare her salary to that of the Prime Minister, and she would respond with a wishful remark. "My relatives would say ‘Lalita, you are paid more than the PM. I said I wish," she said. She emphasized that unlike senior executives who have a structured schedule, her job requires her to be constantly attentive and on duty.

Earlier, in a candid chat with Pinkvilla’s Hindi Rush, Lalita was asked about her salary while caring for celebrity children. She responded with a wishful remark, saying, "Rs 2.5 lakh? I wish”. She added, “Aapke muh mein ghee shakkar (May your words come true). These are all rumors.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan married on October 16, 2012. They are parents to two sons: Taimur Ali Khan, born in 2016, and Jehangir Ali Khan, known as Jeh, born in 2021.

