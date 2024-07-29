Kareena Kapoor Khan is 'disciplined', she schedules her and kids’ timetable too; says Taimur's pediatric nurse

Anant Ambani’s childhood caretaker, Lalita Dsilva has been trending online ever since she congratulated the billionaire for his wedding with Radhika Merchant. The nurse, who has taken care of several B-town youngsters, including Kareena and Saif’s sons Taimur and Jeh was in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla’s Hindi Rush.

During the chat, she spoke highly of the celebrity couple. Read on!

Kareena Kapoor Khan brings sons to set to spend time with them

Lalita Dsilva, the popular pediatric nurse of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s sons Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan spoke about the celebrity couple. While talking to Pinkvilla’s Hindi Rush, the caretaker stated that the Crew actress is very disciplined.

She told us, “Kareena is very disciplined and punctual. She schedules her timetable and the kids’ timetable as well. She tries to spend as much time as she can with the kids. We would often take Taimur and Jeh to her shoots so that she could spend time with them during her half-hour or hour-long breaks. We would have lunch together during the break.”

Lalita also added that Bebo likes to spend enough time with her kids. This is why, she brings Taimur and Jeh to the sets even if it is for a 30-minute break. She recalled, “Wherever the shoot is in Mumbai if she has time in between, she would call us. Even I used to think that even if it is for 30 or 20 minutes, just having her in front of them is more than enough.”

Watch the full interview below:

Taimur got scared of Akshay Kumar, reveals Lalita Dsilva

Lalita Dsilva went back in time and recalled her visit to the popular Mehboob Studios with Kareena’s elder son Taimur. The nurse stated that upon seeing Akshay Kumar in the get-up of his film Laxmii, the little boy got scared.

“One time he got scared of Akshay Kumar’s look when the shooting of his film Laxmii was going on but there are many other things to distract kids so we would distract him and he would be fine,” she stated. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again.

