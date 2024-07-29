Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur’s nurse recalls mothers getting excited and clicking selfies with him in London park: ‘He is global at this stage’

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son, Taimur, has garnered significant online attention, as has his nurse, Lalita D’Silva. Taimur has remained a major focus on social media. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla’s Hindi Rush, Lalita D’Silva revealed that Taimur’s fame is so extensive that even at his young age, he attracts a passionate fan base, which sometimes intrudes on his privacy, raising concerns for her.

Taimur's nurse recalls the rush at London Park to take a selfie with him

Lalita D'Silva, the nurse for Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s children, Taimur and Jehangir, shared insights on the intense media attention they face. During a conversation with Pinkvilla’s Hindi Rush, she explained that family outings to their favorite London hotel, Claridge’s, often include trips to a nearby park. These trips quickly become a spectacle as Indian tourists in London frequently crowd around, eager to take photos with Taimur, transforming a simple outing into a high-profile event.

She told us, “There is a famous five-star hotel named Claridge’s in London, where Saif sir and Kareena have been staying for years. They don’t like any other hotel. Unko koi aur hotel suit nahin karta (they don’t prefer staying in any other hotel). There is a park close by. We always used to go there. We found it safe. A lot of Indian families visit London for their summer holidays and when they would learn our whereabouts, they would crowd the park.”

Advertisement

Lalita reveals being stern with these fans

Lalita mentioned that she had to be firm with the admirers, urging them to focus on their own children rather than crowding around Taimur. She said, “Mothers would surround Taimur and get excited about clicking selfies with him. I had to question them, ‘Aap apne bacchon ko chor kar Taimur ke pecche kyun lage ho, woh bhi ek normal baccha hai (Why are you abandoning your own kids and are after Taimur? He is a regular child after all!) Let him play on his own and you take care of your child instead of coming and clicking pictures of Taimur."

She added that she would urge them to take photos with their own children and found herself needing to be very stern. The situation was quite stressful for her, as even after she declined one mother, others would quickly follow and gather around Taimur. She remarked that this made the experience extremely irritating, preventing Taimur from enjoying his time at the park.

Advertisement

Taimur’s nurse also remarked that he is already a global sensation and speculated about how prominent he might become as he grows older. She said, “He (Taimur) is global at this stage; imagine what he will become when he grows up in the future?”

About Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got married on October 16, 2012. They have two sons: Taimur, born in 2016, and Jehangir Ali Khan, known as Jeh, born in 2021.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan is 'disciplined', she schedules her and kids’ timetable too; says Taimur's pediatric nurse