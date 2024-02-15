Karisma Kapoor drops old pic to wish 'handsome' papa Randhir Kapoor on birthday; don't miss their fashion game

Veteran actor and producer Randhir Kapoor is celebrating his 77th birthday today. On the occasion, he is receiving an inundated love from his family and well-wishers. Last night, the family had a pre-birthday bash. On the other hand, a while back, Bebo posted a cute birthday wish for her father. Now, most recently, the doting daughter Karisma Kapoor also didn’t miss the chance to express her emotions on her father’s birthday.

Karisma Kapoor shares the cutest birthday wish for her 'charming' dad Randhir Kapoor

On Feb 15, Randhir Kapoor is enjoying his 77th birthday. To mark the occasion, daughter Karisma Kapoor shared a sweet post. She took to her Instagram handle and shared an aww-so-cute childhood photo of hers with her dad.

“Happy birthday to my handsome,funniest,charming and kind Papa (Accompanied by a cake, red-hearts and sparkle emojis) PS - Fashion game on point (accompanied by a laughter and red, orange, blue and white palate emoji with raised hands) #DottyDuo #HappyBirthday,” she wrote in the caption. Adding to the quirky wish she also added Ye Jawani song in the background.

Take a look:

Needless to say, one can just not overlook the father-daughter duo’s effortless charm and swag, where Kapoor is seen flaunting his sweet smile for the camera whilst Karisma posing in a playful pose with a handkerchief in her hands. The actress looks adorable with two little braids tied in a red ribbon. In the photo, the Raja Hindustani actress is seen sporting a printed frock, while Kapoor is exuding his charisma in a polka dots shirt.

Minutes after the post was shared, fans couldn’t resist swamping the actress’ comments section with their heartfelt birthday wishes.

Kareena Kapoor's adorable wish for her father

A while back, Kareena Kapoor also crafted a cutesy birthday wish for her dad Randhir Kapoor. In the photo, Jeh Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan can be seen giving a hug to Nana. Kareena captioned the post, “The HUG of life…Happy Birthday Nana and to my Papa…#i am like my father.”

Take a look:

Notably, yesterday Kapoor also received a heartening surprise as his daughters, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor, paid a special visit for a pre-birthday bash. The familial celebration extended to include Neetu Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan on February 14.

