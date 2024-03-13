Karisma Kapoor reveals one thing Kareena Kapoor did to irritate her; admits being a ‘good elder sister’

It is not a hidden fact that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor share quite a warm bond and are truly inseparable. Karisma, who is all set for the release of her upcoming film Murder Mubarak has been busy promoting the film. This Homi Adjania film features an ensemble cast of Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, and Tisca Chopra. In a recent promotional video shared by Netflix India, Karisma spoke about Kareena and the one thing she did to irritate her elder sister.

Karisma Kapoor talks about being a good elder sister to Kareena Kapoor

In the video shared by the streaming giant, Karisma Kapoor, who is promoting Murder Mubarak gets in a candid chat. The actress who looks stunning in a black dress can be heard answering several questions. One of the questions that caught our attention was when she was asked, “Bachpan me what is the one thing your sister would do, specifically to irritate you?” In response, she said, “grab all my jeans and never return them”.

The question which followed was “What was that one thing you did to bully her?” She instantly replied, “Oh My God! Im such a good elder sister. Never! No bullying ever.”

Karisma Kapoor credits Hero No. 1 for transforming her career

In an interview with Film Companion, Karisma Kapoor was asked if there was a point in her career when she realized she was shaping how a generation would view the film industry. In response, the actress reflected on the past, stating that during that time, they simply worked without calculation or strategizing. They operated on instinct, energy, and passion without the presence of PR teams or stylists. It was a time when decisions were made on set, and films came together through sheer dedication and determination.

When asked if there was a point when she felt that things were finally falling into place for her, the Raja Babu actress responded, "So honestly, I think when Hero No. 1 happened, I think from that movie in that commercial space, things kind of changed. Then, obviously, it went on to films like Raja Hindustani or Dil To Pagal Hai. Somewhere I feel from Hero No. 1, that's just a personal."

Karisma Kapoor’s upcoming project

In addition to Murder Mubarak, Karisma also has ZEE5's Brown in her upcoming projects.

Discussing her character in Brown, Karisma mentioned that it's not the usual heroine character. It's very different and unusual to play on screen. Here, there's this woman who is very raw and real, who's been through different kinds of emotions. She's beaten up; she's been through so much. While the narrative is centered around a crime drama, it also delves into her personal journey and development as an individual, which she found particularly intriguing.

