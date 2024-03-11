Murder Mubarak actress Karisma Kapoor says Hero No. 1 changed things for her in 90s: 'That's just personal'

Karisma Kapoor, the Bollywood actress last seen in the 2012 film Dangerous Ishhq, is making a comeback with Netflix's Murder Mubarak. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film boasts a stellar cast including Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, and Pankaj Tripathi, among others. As Karisma is currently promoting the film, she recetly reflected on her experience working in the 90s.

Karisma Kapoor credits Hero No. 1 for transforming her career

In an interview with Film Companion, Karisma Kapoor was asked if there was a point in her career when she realized she was shaping how a generation would view the film industry. In response, the actress reflected on the past, stating that during that time, they simply worked without calculation or strategizing. They operated on instinct, energy, and passion, without the presence of PR teams or stylists. It was a time when decisions were made on set, and films came together through sheer dedication and determination.

When asked if there was a point when she felt that things were finally falling into place for her, the Raja Babu actress responded, "So honestly, I think when Hero No. 1 happened, I think from that movie in that commercial space, things kind of changed. Then obviously, it went on to films like Raja Hindustani or Dil To Pagal Hai. Somewhere I feel from Hero No. 1, that’s just a personal.”

In addition to Murder Mubarak, Karisma also has ZEE5's Brown in her upcoming projects.

Discussing her character in Brown, Karisma mentioned that it's not the usual heroine character. It's very different and unusual to play on screen. Here, there's this woman who is very raw and real, who's been through different kinds of emotions. She's beaten up, she's been through so much. While the narrative is centered around a crime drama, it also delves into her personal journey and development as an individual, which she found particularly intriguing.

