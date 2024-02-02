Kartik Aaryan, Kabir Khan wrap up shoot of Chandu Champion; pose with producer Sajid Nadiadwala in new PIC

Kartik Aaryan is currently making immense buzz on social media for his forthcoming, Chandu Champion. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. It was just a couple of days back that the actor taking to his social media announced the shoot wrap-up by treating himself with his favorite dessert, Rasmalai. Now, yet again, the makers have enticed the audience by sharing a new picture to announce the shoot completion.

Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan's new pic with Sajid Nadiadwala emerges after Chandu Champion shoot wrap-up

Today, on February 2, a while back, a new photograph has been shared on the official page of Nadiadwala Grandson. The photo features the lead star Kartik Aaryan, director Kabir Khan and the producer Sajid Nadiadwala. The trio twins in black and smiles as they pose for a fierce photograph.

“Brace yourself for one of the biggest film of the year, #ChanduChampion presented by #SajidNadiadwala & @kabirkhankk starring @kartikaaryan completes its shoot!Releasing on 14th June 2024!,” read the caption accompanied by the post.

Take a look:

The excitement for the film is clearly visible in the comments section as fans reacted to the post. A fan wrote, “3 legends in one frame! Chandu Champion is going to rule,” another fan commented, “Can't Wait to meet our Champ on theater,” while a third fan wrote, “Can't wait to meet our champion !!”

Advertisement

It is worth-mentioning that Chandu Champion is one of the biggest films of the year, which is presented by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan. The shocking physical transformation of Kartik Aaryan for the film is a highlight to watch out for. Hands down, the film will feature the actor into a never seen before avatar on the silver screen, and his body transformation will be a significant highlight in the film.

About Chandu Champion

The film marks Kartik and Kabir's first association and the second one with Sajid Nadiadwala after the super hit Satyaprem Ki Katha. The trio is coming together with an interesting true story of a man, Murlikant Petkar, a freestyle swimmer who became the first Paralympic gold medalist from India.

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is all set for its grand release on 14th June 2024.

ALSO READ: The Crew: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Kriti Sanon are ready to take off; makers announce release date