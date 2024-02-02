The Crew: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Kriti Sanon are ready to take off; makers announce release date

Finally, the long-awaited promo of Rhea Kapoor’s The Crew, led by Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon has been unveiled along with its release date. Check out!

By Krishma Sharma
Published on Feb 02, 2024  |  10:08 AM IST |  246
The Crew
Pic Courtesy: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

One of the long-awaited films of Bollywood has to be The Crew, led by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu in the lead roles. The film ever since its announcement has piqued audience’s interest to see the leading ladies come together to share screen space. Now, finally adding on to the excitement amongst fans, the makers have finally unveiled the first promo and unveiling the release date.

Today, on February 2, Kareena Kapoor Khan hopped on to her Instagram and shared the first promo of their upcoming film, The Crew. Directed by Rhea Kapoor, the film will finally hit the theatres this year on March 29, 2024.

“Buckle up, get your popcorn ready, and get ready to be served #TheCrew releasing in theaters this March!,” read the caption alongside the post.

Take a look:


About The Author
Krishma Sharma

Journalism is not just a profession, but a passion for Krishma Sharma. With an experience of over three years

...

Credits: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
