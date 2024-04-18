Sikandar: Salman Khan will commence shooting in May; director AR Murugadoss to juggle two films?

Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman Khan recently delighted his fans on the occasion of Eid with the title announcement of his next film, Sikandar. Salman is collaborating with director AR Murugadoss and filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala for the project. Pinkvilla had earlier exclusively reported that the shooting for the movie will commence in summer 2024. Now, it has been learnt that Salman will begin filming in May and AR Murugadoss might possibly juggle two films.

Details about shooting of Salman Khan starrer Sikandar revealed

According to a recent report from Mid-Day, it has been learnt that Salman Khan is set to start the shoot of his upcoming film, Sikandar, in May of this year. The director of this much-awaited venture, AR Murugadoss, is currently busy shooting for a Tamil action film, tentatively titled SK23 with actor Sivakarthikeyan. According to the news portal, the shoot for SK23 will continue till June, resulting in the filmmaker splitting his time between the Hindi and Tamil films for the next two months.

A source disclosed to the above-mentioned portal, "Before Sikandar goes on floors, Murugadoss wants to wrap up maximum portions of SK23. After he shoots the first schedule of Sikandar in May, he will go back to finish Sivakarthikeyan's movie in June. From July, he will be fully immersed in the Salman-starrer."

More about Salman Khan starrer Sikandar

Presented by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar is slated to hit theaters on Eid 2025.

During the official announcement, Salman Khan expressed his excitement on Instagram, saying, “Glad to join forces with the exceptionally talented, @a.r.murugadoss and my friend, #SajidNadiadwala for a very exciting film !! This collaboration is special, and I look forward to this journey with your love and blessings. Releasing EID 2025.”

Earlier, a source close to the development exclusively revealed to Pinkvilla about the possible locations for the film’s shoot. The source stated, “The yet untitled action thriller will be shot in Portugal and other European countries apart from some portions in India on a huge budget of Rs 400 crore, making it the most ambitious film of Sajid Nadiadwala.”

