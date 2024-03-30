Kartik Aaryan teaches FC Bayern’s Harry Kane ‘Chandu nahi Champion hai mai’ dialogue; video goes viral

Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for his upcoming film Chandu Champion, and it seems he's not just preparing himself but also spreading the word by teaching Hindi dialogues from the movie. Currently in Germany, Kartik visited FC Bayern Munich's home ground, where he met footballer Harry Kane.

Sharing a delightful video with Kane, Kartik showcased their interaction, hinting at the camaraderie between them. This move not only promotes Kartik's film but also highlights the cultural exchange between Bollywood and international sports personalities.

Kartik Aaryan, currently in Germany, paid a visit to FC Bayern Munich club where he had a delightful interaction with footballer Harry Kane. In a fun video shared by Kartik, he can be seen teaching a dialogue from his upcoming movie Chandu Champion, with Kane playfully imitating him.

Kartik Aaryan captioned the post, "Chandu nahi Champion hai hum".

About Chandu Champion

Kartik put in immense effort to transform himself for the role of Chandu Champion, leaving audiences in awe of his dedication. As anticipation builds for the film, especially with Kartik teaming up with director Kabir Khan, the actor delighted fans by revealing a sneak peek of his soldier avatar.

His striking new look from the movie has sparked excitement and curiosity among viewers, showcasing Kartik's commitment to bringing his character to life on the big screen. This glimpse offers a promising glimpse into what audiences can expect from his portrayal in Chandu Champion.

Kartik Aaryan on the work front

Kartik Aaryan recently starred alongside Kiara Advani in Satyaprem Ki Katha, their second project together after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. His upcoming sports drama Chandu Champion, helmed by Kabir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, revolves around the inspiring story of India's first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar. The movie, slated for a theatrical release on June 14, promises a gripping narrative.

Additionally, Kartik is lined up for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Aashiqui 3, and will soon start shooting for an epic war saga by Dharma Productions, directed by Sandeep Modi, further showcasing his versatility as an actor.

