Katrina Kaif shares PIC with Vicky Kaushal and pens sweet note for Nita, Mukesh, Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant

The internet has been buzzing recently with the extravagant pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar city, Gujarat. The three-day celebration saw the attendance of various prominent figures from diverse backgrounds, with Bollywood stars adding to the excitement by gracing the event with their presence.

Among others were the power couple of Bollywood, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif who also attended the festivities. A while back, the Tiger 3 actress took to her social media handle and extended her wishes to the soon-to-be-married couple.

Katrina Kaif drops photo with Vicky Kaushal and pens sweet note for the Ambani family

On March 4, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram handle and dropped a stunning picture with her loving husband Vicky Kaushal. The two, dressed in their ethnic best, look resplendent as they pose for the camera lens. While sharing the post, the actress posted a sweet note for Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani for being the gracious host and also extended her wishes to soon-to-be-married couple Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

She expressed her emotions by writing, “Such a wonderful few days with the the most gracious family and hosts one can imagine and what a beautiful spectacular vision that has been created at Jamnagar by Mrs. Nita Ambani Ji, Mukesh Ambani Ji, @aambani1 @_iiishmagish @shloka_ambani , so wonderful to see the incredible work at VANTARA by such a kind soul @anant.ambani.94 @radhikamerchant protecting those in need . Wishing the beautiful couple Anant and Radhika all the happiness and togetherness forever. (Accompanied by a white heart emoji)”

Take a look:

Katrina looked absolutely elegant in the photo, wearing a beautifully adorned pastel saree and blouse. Her silky hair flowed freely, adding to her overall grace. She completed her look with lovely matching earrings and flawless makeup. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal perfectly complemented her with his royal vibes, donning an ivory embroidered sherwani and a regal shawl. His new bearded look and long hair added to his charm.

In addition to this, the loving husband reacting to the post shared it on his Instagram story and doodled a heart. In the following story, he also extended his wishes to the soon-to-be married couple.

Take a look:

The star-studded event began on March 1 and extended till March 3. Several Bollywood stars including Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt with their daughter Raha, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan with their kids- Jeh and Taimur were among the top celebrities to grace the majestic occasion.

