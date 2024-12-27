Khushi Kapoor and her rumored boyfriend Vedang Raina celebrate ‘cute ugly Christmas sweater party’; adorable PICS will melt your hearts

Christmas may be over, but the celebration and the holiday spirit are still alive. Khushi Kapoor recently posted an adorable photo dump from her ‘cute ugly Christmas sweater party’ with rumored boyfriend Vedang Raina and social media sensation Orry.

On December 27, Khushi Kapoor shared a multi-picture post with the caption "A cute ugly Christmas sweater party," followed by a Christmas tree, party-popper, and a white heart emoji. The first picture began with the actress posing against a beautiful backdrop illuminated with bright fairy lights. In the next photo, she was seen posing alongside her close friend and social media sensation, Orry.

The third photo was another stunning click in the same location, followed by the Loveyapa actress flaunting her Christmas-themed neck piece. It had petite lockets of a gift, Santa, Santa socks, and cherry followed by another cute photo with Orry.

In one of the pictures, Khushi was seen clicking an endearing mirror selfie with her rumored boyfriend Vedang Raina. The actress rested her hand on his shoulder while the Jigra actor smiled sweetly for the camera. The post concluded with Khushi pouting and clicking a mirror selfie.

For the special party, Khushi looked stunning in an olive green Christmas-themed printed sweater paired with a black mini-skirt, matching stockings, and long boots. She also carried a red sling bag with her and left her curly wavy hair open. Meanwhile, Vedang looked handsome in a white navy blue sweater worn over a white shirt.

It was just a couple of days back that Khushi and Vedang were captured as they reached Jamnagar. Several pictures from the Christmas celebration were shared by Orry that featured Khushi-Vedang, Janhvi Kapoor, her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, Radhika Merchant, and more.

On the professional front, Vedang was last seen in Vasan Bala’s Jigra alongside Alia Bhatt. Going further, he is yet to make an official announcement about his upcoming venture.

Meanwhile, Khushi is poised to share screen space with Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan in the upcoming rom-com, Loveyapa. Directed by Laal Singh Chaddha fame Advait Singh Chandan, the film will be released on February 7, 2025.

