Bollywood Newswrap, April 8: Shah Rukh Khan's King to go on floors THIS month; Sunny Deol gives update on Gadar 3 and more
Shah Rukh Khan’s King director, Siddharth Anand, revealed that the upcoming action thriller will be on floors next month. Sunny Deol also gave a major update on Gadar 3. If you missed these big headlines of the day, then fret not! Here’s a quick recap of all that happened in B-town on April 8, 2025.
Here are some big news updates from April 8, 2025:
1. Shah Rukh Khan to begin shooting for King next month
Filmmaker Siddharth Anand, who is directing Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan’s upcoming actioner, King, revealed the movie will go on floors in May 2025. The director took to his X handle and penned “May 2025,” confirming that the shooting will start next month.
2. Sunny Deol gives an update on Gadar 3
In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sunny Deol spoke about Gadar 3. The Jaat actor said, "I would love to play Tara Singh over and over again because it is such a wonderful character. Toh ye depend karta hai (So, it depends). Whenever he (Anil Sharma) wants to make it, we're all there. I would love to play the character once again, definitely."
3. Ajay Devgn-led Raid 2 trailer out
On April 8, 2025, the maker of Ajay Devgn-led Raid 2 dropped the captivating trailer of the upcoming film. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the sequel to the 2018-released film also features Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Pathak, and Rajat Kapoor. It will hit cinemas on May 1, 2025.
4. Salman Khan emotionally invests in people he believes in, says Iulia Vantur
In a recent interview, singer-performer Iulia Vantur stated that once Salman Khan believes in somebody, he invests in that person. "It's emotional investment, it's support," she told Just Too Filmy. Vantur sang the reprised version of the classic song, Lag Jaa Gale, in Khan's recently released film, Sikandar.
5. Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan co-star Dhairya Karwa gets married
Gehraiyaan fame Dhairya Karwa recently tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan. He was also seen in projects like Uri: The Surgical Strike, 83, Apurva, Made in Heaven, and Gyaarah Gyaarah.
