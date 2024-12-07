Vedang Raina admits beginning of some ‘really special friendships’ on The Archies sets as film clocks 1 year; Khushi Kapoor REACTS

Vedang Raina made his debut in Bollywood with The Archies in 2023. As the film has completed 1 year since its release, Vedang Raina took to his Instagram handle and shared a special post reminiscing his time working on the film with some BTS shots. Also, he admitted that the film marked the beginning of some new friendships. His post received a like from his alleged girlfriend, Khushi Kapoor.

Today, December 7, 2024, marked the first anniversary of the movie The Archies. Vedang Raina took to his Instagram handle and shared a post with pictures and videos to mark the occasion.

The first video showcased glimpses of a few scenes starring him from the film with a sneak peek of his behind-the-scenes fun with the film's crew. It also includes his snap from the show with a group picture alongside others on set.

Take a look:

In his post's caption, Vedang admitted the film changed his life and marked the beginning of some special friendships for him. For those unaware, Raina co-starred with his alleged girlfriend, Khushi Kapoor, in the film.

He penned, "A year ago today, my first film, The Archies, came out, and it changed my life in more than a few ways. If not for landing that audition, I'd probably be doing my 2nd year MBA right now."

He also revealed that he always had a passion for acting but didn't have enough courage to pursue it as a career until he got an opportunity to star in this film by Zoya Akhtar.

When Vedang shared the post, fans immediately praised the young actor. One fan wrote, "So so proud, Ved. I can't wait to see your future projects," and another admirer penned, "You were worthy… that's why it changed your life."

Zoya Akhtar directed The Archies, which was a Bollywood adaptation of a comic series with the same title. It starred a young cast of actors featuring Vedang Raina, including Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, and Agastya Nanda among others.

