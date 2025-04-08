Raid 2 Trailer Launch: Ajay Devgn’s kind gesture for co-star Vaani Kapoor proves chivalry isn’t dead; WATCH

Ajay Devgn is a true gentleman, and he proved this fact once again. The actor, who is gearing up for the release of his movie Raid 2, recently attended the trailer launch with his co-star Vaani Kapoor. Ajay’s kind gesture to the actress, as he helped her walk, just showed that chivalry isn’t dead.

Today, April 8, 2025, Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor graced the trailer launch event of Raid 2 in Mumbai with the rest of the team. They made a grand entry through a wall of white blocks. In one video, Vaani was seen trying to walk to the other side of the wall in her ethnic dress by stepping over the block pieces. Ajay kicked some pieces away and held the actress’ hand to help her.

Vaani looked stunning in a white anarkali suit with golden work and a matching dupatta. She accessorized her look with golden jewelry. Her makeup was flawless, and her hair was left open. Ajay sported a brown shirt with denim pants and sunglasses.

Netizens showered love on Ajay Devgn for his sweet gesture in the comments section of the post with red hearts and clap emojis. One even complimented his chemistry with Vaani Kapoor, saying, “Beautiful chemistry ajay sir and vaani mam.” A comment read, “@ajaydevgn proving chivalry isn’t dead! His sweet gesture towards @vaanikapoor has us all melting. True gentleman vibes only!”

In another video from the event, Vaani Kapoor was seen expressing her excitement for her double releases in May. While Raid 2 hits the big screens on May 1, 2025, the actress’ romantic comedy Abir Gulaal is set to release on May 9. Vaani said, “Please go watch it. Watch them both.” Check it out!

The teaser of Abir Gulaal has been released. It marks the Bollywood comeback of Pakistani actor Fawad Khan. His chemistry with Vaani in the teaser was appreciated a lot by the netizens.

Meanwhile, Raid 2 is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. It also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Pathak, and Amit Sial.

