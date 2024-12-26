WATCH: Did Suhana Khan and her rumored BF Agastya Nanda leave for getaway at Shah Rukh Khan’s Alibaug farmhouse ahead of New Year?

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, and megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda, are among the most popular star kids in Bollywood. What contributes immensely to their popularity is also their rumored relationship. While the two like to keep it under wraps, their public appearances often stir the internet. Ahead of New Year’s celebrations, the duo was spotted leaving for Alibaug. Check out the video.

On December 26, Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda were spotted in the city as they reportedly left for a getaway in Alibaug ahead of New Year’s. In a video that has surfaced online, the rumored lovebirds were seen walking together and boarding a speedboat. The duo seemed quite comfortable in each other’s company, and Shah Rukh Khan ’s daughter also caught attention with her cute gesture towards a cat being held by a woman.

For her latest appearance, Suhana was seen wearing a white crop top paired with an oversized cropped shirt and brown pants. Meanwhile, Agastya kept it cool and casual by sporting a black T-shirt, beige trousers, and a cap from Aryan Khan’s luxury streetwear brand.

Notably, Shah Rukh Khan owns a lavish farmhouse in Alibaug, which serves as a luxurious retreat named Déjà Vu Farms. Over the years, this property has become one of the most favorite spots for the star kids' special celebrations.

Speaking of Suhana and Agastya, the two have always remained tight-lipped about their rumored relationship. Nevertheless, dedicated fans keep a close eye on Suhana’s special posts dedicated to Agastya and their public outings.

On the professional front, Suhana made her acting debut last year with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Moving forward, she is set to appear in King, led by her father, Shah Rukh Khan. The upcoming action entertainer also stars Abhay Verma and Abhishek Bachchan in pivotal roles. According to Pinkvilla, Siddharth Anand has come on board as the film’s director.

Agastya, on the other hand, is preparing to make his acting debut with Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis . The biographical drama is based on the life of celebrated war hero Arun Khetarpal. The promising film will also feature Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles.

