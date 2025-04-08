Hrithik Roshan’s fans who paid Rs 1.2 lakhs for his Dallas event express disappointment; claim meet and greet was hosted in parking lot of a mall

After the success of Fighter, Hrithik Roshan is all set to entertain the audience with War 2. Currently, the actor is touring across America and interacting with his fans at the meet and greet events hosted in different cities. But recently, his fans expressed disappointment over poor management of the event. Some even claimed that the event was hosted in a parking lot of a mall despite attendees paying Rs 1.2 lakhs for his Dallas event.

Hrithik Roshan’s overseas fans were excited to finally see the actor live in their hometown. Some ardent admirers spent around Rs 1.2 lakhs for his Dallas event. However, they were left heartbroken over the mismanagement at the events. Soon, many fans took to social media to express their disappointment.

A Twitter user spoke about the chaos at the Dallas concert. According to her, the actor’s Atlanta show was completely mismanaged, too.

Many took to the comments of his Instagram post to talk about the issue. A user stated that her 9-year-old daughter was supposed to perform with him as part of a dancing group. However, right when the kids got on stage to perform, their song began, and immediately, they were pushed off stage. The scared kids were rushed off stage. Some were even seen crying and hugging each other behind the stage.

Another fan commented, "Heartbroken and beyond disappointed today. I was genuinely a fan of this actor—until now. He was in Atlanta, and my child was supposed to perform with him. We were so excited and had even paid for the opportunity. But thanks to the complete mismanagement by the organizers and his team, it never happened." Backing the other two, a third also stated that the coordination and execution of the Atlanta show was deeply disappointing, too.

Several people also took to Reddit and spoke about how the event was hosted in a parking lot despite them paying a whopping price to watch the actor.

After Atlanta, Dallas, and Houston, Hrithik will be attending the fan events hosted in New Jersey, Chicago, and the Bay Area on April 10, April 12, and April 13, respectively.

