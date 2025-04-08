INSIDE Maddock’s celebration: Vicky Kaushal reunites with Chhaava co-star Rashmika Mandanna; Veer Pahariya, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Karan Johar pose together

Maddock Films recently hosted a grand celebration that had many Bollywood stars in attendance. Now, some inside pictures from the bash have surfaced on the internet. Vicky Kaushal reunited with his Chhaava co-star Rashmika Mandanna. Veer Pahariya, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Karan Johar struck a pose together.

The Maddock Films party was held in Mumbai on April 7, 2025. A crew member of Chhaava took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture with the lead actors Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna.

Advertisement

In the photograph, the pair had huge smiles on their faces. Vicky donned a black T-shirt and pants and a dark blue jacket. Rashmika looked stunning in a velvet dress. The caption of the picture read, “With the king and queen @rashmika_mandanna & @vickykaushal09 #chhaava.” The actress re-shared it on her Stories.

Veer Pahariya also shared some inside glimpses from the bash. The Sky Force actor posed with producer Dinesh Vijan and actor Ibrahim Ali Khan. Veer wore a white T-shirt with denim pants and a black leather jacket. Ibrahim sported an all-black look with a shirt, pants, and a jacket. Veer’s second story showed him alongside Ibrahim and Karan Johar.

Have a look at the inside photos!

Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Vaani Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Amar Kaushik, Aditya Roy Kapur, Triptii Dimri, Sharvari, Ananya Panday, Agastya Nanda, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Bachchan, and more were also present at the Maddock Films’ celebration.

Advertisement

Chhaava was a massive success at the box office. The film was based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Vicky Kaushal played the titular role, while Rashmika Mandanna portrayed Maharani Yesubai. Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava was produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films.

Meanwhile, both Veer Pahariya and Ibrahim Ali Khan made their acting debut this year. The former was seen in the aerial action movie Sky Force with Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur. The latter starred in the romantic comedy Nadaaniyan with Khushi Kapoor.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Kajol revealed daughter Nysa Devgan called her Instagram ‘nonsense’; ‘Have you seen Sonam Kapoor’s…’