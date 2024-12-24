Khushi Kapoor with rumored BF Vedang Raina and Sara Ali Khan with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan are back in Jamnagar; find out why

The internet is sure to buzz whenever Bollywood stars gather for an event. Recently, Khushi Kapoor was spotted with her rumored boyfriend Vedang Raina, while Sara Ali Khan arrived with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan in Jamnagar for the wedding of a close friend, sending fans into a frenzy.

On December 24, Khushi Kapoor and her rumored boyfriend Vedang Raina were spotted arriving at the Jamnagar airport. In a video shared by the paps, the Jigra actor led Khushi, who was seen walking behind her while making their way towards their awaiting buses.

For the latest airport outing, Vedang was seen in a white check shirt paired with matching pants and shoes. He also carried his signature black eye shades and carried the luggage bag. Meanwhile, Khushi was seen in a white crop top paired with blue denim and matching sneakers. Keeping a no-makeup look, the actress left her hair open and also carried a pink handbag and phone in her hand.

In addition to this, the coolest sibling duo of Tinsel Town, Sara Ali Khan, and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan also turned heads with their appearance. The duo was seen making their way towards the awaiting bus as they got down from the flight. While we could hear the band and drums being played in the background, Sara made sure to acknowledge the paps with a smile and nod her head.

Sara keeping an all-white outfit was seen in a white crop top paired with wide-legged cargo pants. She had her coffee in her hand and also sported black sunglasses. The Metro In... Dino actress wrapped a printed scarf around her neck and tied her hair in a braid.

Meanwhile, her brother exuded his casual charm in a white printed t-shirt paired with denim. He was also seen carrying a backpack on his shoulders.

Notably, the purpose of the visit remains unsure but according to popular paparazzo, Manav Manglani, it is the wedding function of their close friend, Yash Singhal.

Jamnagar is also significant for the Ambani family. Earlier this year, the city in Gujarat hosted the pre-wedding celebrations for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

